Donâ€™t skip Disney on Ice â€” and make this season even more magical for kids!

MANILA, Philippines — No matter who your children’s favorite Disney character is, we’re sure they will enjoy the enchanting world of Mickey Mouse at Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero, which runs until January 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The spectacular ice-skating show, featuring iconic Disney characters, stories and heart-stopping stunts, is an unforgettable experience for families—especially as it introduces Encanto to the Philippines for the very first time.

We watched the first show, and from the moment it began, audiences were transported into an adventure filled with heroism and plenty of laughter. The opening act featured Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy setting the scene.

As the show progressed, other Disney heroes took center stage. We marveled at the dazzling beauty of The Little Mermaid’s underwater world, sailed and sang along with Moana and Maui on their action-packed adventure, laughed with Olaf and the gang and enjoyed the “snow” in Frozen, watched in awe as the lanterns from Rapunzel’s Tangled looked as real as ever, and enjoyed the extra layer of magic that Beauty and the Beast added.

Audiences joined Mirabel from the 2021 movie Encanto on a mission to save her family’s beloved casita, while learning that every person—magical or not—has unique gifts. The story’s message of love, self-acceptance and family resonated deeply, especially with younger viewers, like my daughter, Gabby.

A magical experience for all ages

It was our first time attending a Disney on Ice show, and we were both spellbound.

Gabby, wearing a Sully headband and a Mickey and Minnie shirt, was especially enchanted by the Encanto segment. She loved how Isabela swung through the air just like in the movie and how the skaters in plant costumes spun and twirled. The donkeys from the Surface Pressure number—one even dressed in a tutu—provided comic relief, and their antics had the entire audience in stitches.

For me, the Encanto segment was a highlight. Having watched the movie countless times with my Gen Alpha kids, I was thrilled to see the story and characters brought to life with the magic of ice skating and spectacular effects.

While Gabby was enchanted by Encanto and Tangled, I was especially touched by how all the segments celebrated courage, determination and love—qualities that make heroes of us all. Watching her and all the other children in the audience enjoy the show with such wonder was truly magical.

(Left) Rapunzel's lantern number; (right) Gabby Dedicatoria

If you’re planning to attend the show, guests 14 and younger are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Disney costumes, while adults should keep it casual.

Don’t forget that tickets are available through SM Tickets nationwide and online at smtickets.com, so get yours before they run out!

A venue like no other

The SM Mall of Asia Arena, a world-class venue, was the perfect setting for Disney on Ice. It provided an incredible view from every angle, ensuring that every family could enjoy the show.

Afterward, many families, including one of my colleagues, continued the fun by heading over to the SM MOA’s ice skating rink. A combination of the ice show and ice skating—surely a memorable experience, right?

Meanwhile, our family visited the nearby Disney Store, which added to the experience and gave us plenty of options to enjoy the day further.

Disney on Ice is indeed the perfect holiday outing for families. Get your tickets now at smtickets.com or at SM Tickets outlets.

