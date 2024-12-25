^

Bea Alonzo spends Christmas in Spain

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 10:32am
Actress Bea Alonzo
Avon Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo spends Christmas with her family for the first time in Spain. 

In a report by PEP, Bea said it will be first time for her family to go to Spain. 

"It will be a very different Christmas for me this year. I’m going to Spain with my family so madadala ko na rin 'yung mga pamangkin ko," she said. 

“First time nila pupunta sa Spain, my brother and my sister-in-law," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Bea also said that they will also visit Andorra, a famous place for skiing. 

"But we’re also spending Christmas in Andorra. So, white Christmas. Excited,” she said. 

“It will be different because, 'yun nga, first time namin magpa-Pasko sa ibang bansa ng pamilya ko. Normally, dito tapos aalis kami pagkatapos ng Pasko. So, Noche Buena lagi dito.

“But first time 'yung Noche Buena sa ibang bansa. Tapos snow pa. Malamig," the actress said. 

