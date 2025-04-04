^

Globe is first telco to join UN-led DISHA initiative for disaster response

Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 5:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark pro bono agreement, Globe has become the first mobile network operator (MNO) to partner with the UN Global Pulse’s Data Insights for Social and Humanitarian Action (DISHA) coalition, harnessing AI-driven data for disaster preparedness and response.

The multi-partner initiative recently launched its pilot run in the Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone regions, where about 74% of the population faces risks from floods, cyclones, earthquakes, tsunamis and landslides.

"Given the Philippines’ vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, Globe is honored to be the first telecommunications company to join the DISHA coalition. This multi-sectoral partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability by leveraging digital technology to enable solutions and inspire collective action towards inclusive sustainable development," said Yoly Crisanto, chief sustainability and corporate communications officer at Globe.

While timely and accurate information is critical in directing aid and ensuring swift recovery efforts, many local organizations still rely on manual assessments that can delay aid distribution.

DISHA addresses the challenge through the dynamic Socio-Economic Mapping solution developed in collaboration with McKinsey & Company and its AI arm QuantumBlack.

The Population Movement heatmap highlights unexpected population movement in disaster-stricken regions in near real time using trends derived from telecommunications data. Meanwhile, the Poverty Nowcasting feature uses machine learning models trained on government census data, telecom trends, and other anonymized signals to provide a regularly updated view of poverty levels. These tools help humanitarian organizations better respond to disasters, reaching those in most need.

"We're excited to welcome Globe Telecom to the DISHA Partner community and look forward to working side-by-side with Globe and humanitarian agencies operating in the Philippines to validate and scale the DISHA Socio-Economic Mapping solution in the country. When used responsibly, trends derived from telecommunications data can meaningfully augment operational analytics available to first responders. We thank Globe for recognizing this potential and investing with us in making this a reality," said Katya Klinova, Head of AI for Humanitarian and Development Use at UN Global Pulse.

As a supporter of the Sustainable Development Goals, this partnership between Globe and DISHA highlights the importance of digital connectivity in advancing the goals, especially on disaster management. 

"Our partnership with DISHA provides a crucial data-for-good solution that will enable disaster management agencies and partner organizations to deliver life-saving aid to those who need it the most. Because connectivity is essential in those first critical hours after a disaster, DISHA's Socio-Economic Mapping solution allows Globe to proactively prioritize service availability in shelter areas to enable recovery,” said Jenny Echevarria, VP for enterprise data and strategic services at Globe.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Relief Services, the Philippine Red Cross and Oxfam have contributed to refining the DISHA dashboard by providing feedback to improve its usability and effectiveness. 

The beta-testing program in the country is now expanding, and humanitarian organizations in the Philippines are invited to test and validate the solution.

The 2024 GSMA SDG Impact Report highlights DISHA’s innovative approach and Globe’s role as its data partner in the Philippine pilot run. This initiative supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities and Goal 13 on climate action.

