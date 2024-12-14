^

Daniel Matsunaga shares showbiz, love life updates

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 10:05am
Daniel Matsunaga shares showbiz, love life updates
Daniel Matsunaga during his contract signing as Awesam Smile Dental Clinic ambassador
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Matsunaga shared his updates on his love life and showbiz career. 

In an interview with the media during his signing as the brand ambassador of Awesam Smiles Dental Clinic recently, Daniel said he's grateful God has been very nice to him, showering him with blessings throughout his life. 

"I'm grateful that the Philippines is my home,” Daniel said. 

“I’m very happy to be here in the Philippines. It’s my home. Matagal na ako rito. Mga 16 years na ako sa Pilipinas. Lahat ng opportunities na nangyari sa buhay ko ay nangyari sa Pilipinas. I’m very thankful. ‘Yung businesses ko, growing din siya.

"It's been 10 years since I won 'Pinoy Big Brother.' It was a great journey. It completely transformed my life. I've been in showbiz for 15 years. I'm so privileged to be able to influence others. I am still able to work," he said.

When asked about his love life, he replied: “Very happy. She’s Brazilian. Almost one year na kami.”

Daniel also said that he finished a movie in Dubai. 

“I finished a movie in Dubai. Filipino production siya sa Dubai. Locals sa Dubai ang kasama. Medyo busy kasi ako sa businesses pero nandito pa rin ako. Most of my gigs now are events sa cities or outside Manila,” he said.

As Awesam Smile Dental Clinic continues its digital transformation, Daniel is excited to play a key role in introducing the clinic’s innovations to a wider audience. The clinic’s launch of its mobile app and upcoming HMO app represents a major leap forward in how patients interact with their dental care providers.

Daniel’s personal experience with the clinic has solidified his belief that the clinic’s digital revolution will set new standards for convenience, accessibility, and patient satisfaction. His influence will help raise awareness of these digital solutions, making dental care more accessible to a tech-savvy generation.

“Technology is the future of healthcare, and we’re proud to be leading the way,” said Doc Sam Bernardo, owner of the clinic. 

“Our apps allow us to meet the needs of modern patients while still providing the highest quality care possible. We’re excited to see where this digital revolution will take us.”

