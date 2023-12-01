'Iba po surname ko': Daniel Matsunaga gets DMs after Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Matsunaga reminded the fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, popularly known as KathNiels, that there are many men named Daniel.

In his Instagram account, Daniel posted a screenshot of his direct message to those asking why he broke up with Kathryn.

"Guys there are many Daniels sa buong mundo. Iba po yun surname ko talaga promise," Daniel wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Salamat pows. God bless. Ps:will delete this post later," he added.

Celebrities such as Giselle Sanchez, Laureen Uy, Denise Laurel, Tim Yap, Ruffe Gutierrez, and Meg Imperial, to name a few, commented on Daniel's post.

"Hahah I feel you brooooo gahahahah till this day i have to deal with DENNIECE CORNEJO AND FOODS SA CONDO.. and bakit ko inaaway si kuya vhong," Denise said.

"OMG," Tim commented.

Kathryn and Daniel finally revealed yesterday that they have broken up.

"I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways," Kathryn said.

"Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows," Daniel said in his Instagram account.

"Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," he added.

