'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez gets engaged to Benny Blanco

MANILA, Philippines —Singer-actress Selena Gomez is now engaged to songwriter-producer Benny Blanco after over a year of dating.

Gomez revealed the engagement by sharing a photos of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Two pictures were close shots, while one showed Blanco embracing the actress.

"Forever begins now," Gomez simply wrote in the post's caption. Blanco, meanwhile, commented, "Hey wait… that's my wife."

Among those who congratulated the couple were Gwyneth Paltrow, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Nina Dobrev, and Mariska Hargitay.

The couple collaborated on the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough" with Tainy and J Balvin but began dating in June 2023. They confirmed their relationship months after in December 2023.

Gomez was the joint-winner for Best Actress with her "Emilia Perez" co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz and Zoe Saldaña at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

She and Saldaña both received Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Golden Globes for the film on top of another Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for "Only Murders in the Building."

Blanco earned the ire of Filipinos in March when he gave negative comments for some of the food items he tried from popular Filipino food chain Jollibee. He immediately followed it up with a more positive review in a follow-up video.

RELATED: Selena Gomez reveals she 'can't carry' own children