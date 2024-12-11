^

Janice de Belen defends daughter Kaila Estrada from 'anak ng cheater' label

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 2:25pm
Janice de Belen defends daughter Kaila Estrada from 'anak ng cheater' label
Composite photos of John Estrada with Kaila Estrada, his daughter with Janice de Belen
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janice de Belen is defending her daughter and fellow artist, Kaila Estrada, from individuals labeling the latter as "anak ng cheater" with the young actress' participation in the upcoming show "Incognito," where most of the main cast have been involved in cheating allegations.

"Incognito" is headlined by Richard Gutierrez and Daniel Padilla, two actors who have figured in cheating allegations in their previous relationships.

Also in the main cast are Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, who were recently involved in a viral cheating issue as a result of Anthony's ex-girlfriend, Jam Villanueva, leaking photos and screenshots that showed the actor's supposed infidelity.

Kaila is part of the upcoming show, which will premiere in January 2025.

Kaila is Janice's third child with John Estrada, whom the actress was married to for nearly a decade but separated in 2001. Their union was officially annulled three years later in 2004. John had also figured in past cheating allegations. 

After a media conference for her Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 movie "Espantaho," Janice was asked for her thoughts on Kaila being called "anak ng cheater."

"You know, I hate that people brand other people something like that. Sana wala kang pagkakamali 'pag nagba-brand kang ganun. Sana wala kang pagkakamali," Janice said. "Kasi it's unfair. It's unfair. You know, when you brand people, you damage their reputation."

Janice added that celebrities have it more difficult in the era of social media as they are treated as "target practice." The actress recalled a TIME magazine article that mentioned the internet and social media were supposed to bring people together.

"Nakaka-toxic. Nakakalungkot. Kaya pilitin na lang natin na happy thoughts ang i-post natin. Inspiring thoughts. Inspiring quotations. Kasi as it is, napakahirap na ng buhay, 'di ba? Let's try to uplift each other, not destroy each other," she ended.

CHEATING

JANICE DE BELEN

JOHN ESTRADA

KAILA ESTRADA
