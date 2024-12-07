^

Janice de Belen on motherhood dynamics in 'Saving Grace'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 11:25am
Sharon Cuneta (left) and Janice de Belen (right) flank their 'Saving Grace' co-star Julia Montes.
Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Janice de Belen broke down the complicated dynamics of motherhood presented in her new show "Saving Grace."

The series is Asia's most exported scripted format about an elementary teacher who takes in one of her students who was being abused, leading to a national manhunt. In the Filipino version, Janice portrays Helena, mother of Julia Montes' Anna.

In an intimate discussion with select members of the media, Janice shared she had seen the show's Korean adaptation "Mother," starring Lee Bo-young and Nam Gi-ae, where she instantly saw how Filipinos could be attracted to it.

Philstar.com asked the actress to expound on that thought. Janice candidly said it was because Filipinos like crying while watching teleseryes.

"I think we like to cry kasi feeling ko 'yung pent up emotions sa sarili natin hindi nalalabas. 'Pag nanonood tayo ng drama at [may] umiiyak, nakikiiyak tayo," Janice explained. "Parang unconsciously we're able to put it all out there, relieving you of your own pain."

Janice admitted to being a crybaby and was brought to tears by the Korean version, affirming her thoughts that Filipinos would love their own version of the show.

Shifting to the motherhood dynamics presented in "Saving Grace," the actress found it difficult to interpret, given its complications, particularly without spoiling her Helena's relationship with Julia's Anna.

Regardless, Janice still attempted to answer, "It's complicated because there is love but the love is so hard to give, but the love is so hard to let go... 'di ba 'dun pa lang magulo na, na ang hirap intindihin? But that's my interpretation of it."

"May love, hindi mo maibigay kasi nahihirapan ka ibigay, pero 'di rin mo naman matigilan, so ano ba talaga? In seeing the different parents unfold, you realize na 'oo nga, nothing is absolute,'" she told Philstar.com.

The actress explained that parents being nice or a mother saying she'd do everything for her kids isn't absolute because there are many different ways to "do anything for one's child."

"Motherhood is magulo, complicated, like a roller coaster ride, but at the end of the day, you'll do anything," Janice added.

Later in the intimate discussion, Janice was asked who she considered the ideal mom, and she replied her late mother Susan who passed away in 2016.

"Siyempre for me I will always say my mom kasi I turned out pretty well. I raised my children. I think I did pretty well too," the actress ended.

Also in the cast of "Saving Grace" are Sam Milby, Jennica Garcia, Christian Bables, and Sharon Cuneta.

