Vice Ganda praises MMFF 2024 co-stars Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 7, 2024 | 9:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Host-comedienne Vice Ganda commended their "And The Breadwinner Is..." co-stars Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, the loveteam embroiled in the middle of an alleged cheating issue.

The actors of the MaThon tandem went viral after Anthony's ex, Jam Villanueva, posted screenshots of private messages between the two.

Allegations of cheating hounded the two actors for days after online users saw Jam's cryptic posts and reposts. Both Maris and Anthony have since released statements regarding the matter.

A day before the two actors gave their public statements, the media conference and official trailer release for "And The Breadwinner Is..." was held in ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater.

Maris and Anthony were among the few cast members absent at the event along with Joel Torre and Kulot Caponpon.

Related: ‘I really fell’: Maris Racal apologizes, airs side over alleged cheating issue with Anthony Jennings

Early on in the media conference, it was pointed out that Vice's past movies in the Metro Manila Film Festival have often featured current loveteams, so Vice was asked how MaThon's involvement came about.

Vice acknowledged Maris and Anthony worked well opposite one another, as seen in the series "Can't Buy Me Love," where the tandem was born, and noted how they are individually very talented.

"Maris is very talented, hindi natin puwede i-discount 'yun or i-disregard," Vice said. "Si Anthony din naman 'di natin puwede i-deny na mayroon siyang kakaibang brilyo 'pag pinapanood sa screen."

The host-comedienne confirmed that it was Star Magic who approached them about involving MaThon in "And The Breadwinner Is...," which Vice agreed to, reiterating Maris' talent has been evident for years.

"And The Breadwinner Is..." also stars Eugene Domingo, Jhong Hilario, Gladys Reyes, Kokoy de Santos, Lassy Marquez, MC Muah, Via Antonio, Argus Aspiras, and Malou de Guzman. It is directed by Jun Robles Lana. It is an offical entry at this year's 50th Metro Manila Film Festival, opening on Christmas Day, December 25. 

RELATED: Anthony Jennings asks for forgiveness from 'dalawang babae' Maris Racal, Jamela Villanueva

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL

VICE GANDA
