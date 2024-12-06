^

'Just friends': Anthony Jennings on real score with Maris Racal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 2:30pm
'Just friends': Anthony Jennings on real score with Maris Racal
Anthony Jennings and onscreen partner Maris Racal
Anthony Jennings via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Anthony Jennings said that he and onscreen partner Maris Racal are just friends.

"Magkaibigan lang kami. Sana matigil na rin 'yung isyu," Anthony told entertainment reporter Allan Sancon last week at the sidelines of the press conference for Anthony's new series with Maris, "Incognito," before his ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the alleged cheating allegations with Maris Racal early this week.

Anthony also admitted in the same interview that he and Jam have broken up. 

“Months ago na rin kaming hiwalay ni Jam,” Anthony said. 

@starsphotog517 Anthony Jennings Nagsalita Na Tungkol sa Issue ng Hiwalayan ng Kanyang Ex-Girlfriend. May Pakiusap Huwag Daw Idamay si Maris #StarsPhotog #Incognito #AnthonyJennings #MarisRacal #SnoRene @marisracal @marisracal1234 @marisracalnews @anthonyjennings @savioytk4xx @snorene_official @snorene ? original sound - StarsPhotog

"Ako ‘yung may pagkukulang do’n. Problema ko ‘yon and dapat ko ‘yon ayusin mag-isa,” he added. 

Recently, Jam exposed the alleged cheating of Anthony and Maris on her Instagram account by posting screenshots of the two's alleged flirty conversations. 

Earlier today, Maris finally addressed the issue. 

“I don’t know where to go. Whenever I go out, whenever I walk, I feel like a woman naked. Hindi ko alam ano gagawin ko. I'm so embarrassed,” the actress said in an 11-second clip uploaded by ABS-CBN News on Facebook. 

RELATED‘I'm so embarrassed’: Maris Racal speaks up after alleged Anthony Jennings cheating issue

