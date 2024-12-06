â€˜I'm so embarrassedâ€™: Maris Racal speaks up after alleged Anthony Jennings cheating issue

^

‘I'm so embarrassed’: Maris Racal speaks up after alleged Anthony Jennings cheating issue

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 12:17pm
Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings
Maris Racal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal broke her silence a day after the alleged cheating issue between her and screen partner Anthony Jennings became viral on social media. 

In a short clip freshly released by ABS-CBN News before noon today, the actress spoke her heart out in tears. 

“I don’t know where to go. Whenever I go out, whenever I walk, I feel like a woman naked. Hindi ko alam ano gagawin ko. I'm so embarrassed,” the actress said in an 11-second clip uploaded by ABS-CBN News on Facebook. 

Maris and Anthony are at the center of Internet storm after Anthony’s ex-girlfriend, Jamela Villanueva, posted on her Instagram stories on December 4 the alleged private messages between the co-actors. 

Anthony recently revealed that he and Jamela split after five years of dating. Maris, meanwhile, revealed last July that she broke up with Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco. 

RELATED: Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

