Neri Naig-Miranda's camp releases statement after released from jail

MANILA, Philippines — Neri Naig-Miranda’s camp released a statement after the actress was released from prison yesterday.

Neri’s legal counsel Aureli Sinsuat welcomed his client’s release, hoping that the investigation will clear her from the case.

"We appreciate the Court's decision, which underscores Neri's constitutional right to due process. The reinvestigation will provide an opportunity for Neri to respond to the allegations against her," Sinsuat said.

According to a “24 Oras” report, Neri was issued a subpoena by the prosecutor’s office but it was delivered to the wrong address.

"The lack of proper notice to accused Miranda in flagrant violation of her constitutional right to due process of law invalidates the preliminary investigation conducted by the OCP-Pasay City," the court said.

The court, however, denied Neri’s motion to withdraw information from the case.

"The facts remain na ganu'n pa rin naman 'yung kaso. Kaya po nindi ninullify ng judge 'yung information na kanyang binigay base po doon sa resolution ng piskal," said Atty. Roberto Labe, the legal counsel of the complainants.

The "Wais na Misis" was arrested in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

The arrest warrant was reportedly served for Neri because of 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts, amounting to over P1.7 million or almost P2 million in total, but the Estafa case has no stated bail.

