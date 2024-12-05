^

Entertainment

Neri Naig-Miranda's camp releases statement after released from jail

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 5, 2024 | 7:11pm
Neri Naig-Miranda's camp releases statement after released from jail
Neri Naig
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Neri Naig-Miranda’s camp released a statement after the actress was released from prison yesterday. 

Neri’s legal counsel Aureli Sinsuat welcomed his client’s release, hoping that the investigation will clear her from the case. 

"We appreciate the Court's decision, which underscores Neri's constitutional right to due process. The reinvestigation will provide an opportunity for Neri to respond to the allegations against her," Sinsuat said. 

According to a “24 Oras” report, Neri was issued a subpoena by the prosecutor’s office but it was delivered to the wrong address. 

"The lack of proper notice to accused Miranda in flagrant violation of her constitutional right to due process of law invalidates the preliminary investigation conducted by the OCP-Pasay City," the court said.

The court, however, denied Neri’s motion to withdraw information from the case.

"The facts remain na ganu'n pa rin naman 'yung kaso. Kaya po nindi ninullify ng judge 'yung information na kanyang binigay base po doon sa resolution ng piskal," said Atty. Roberto Labe, the legal counsel of the complainants.

The "Wais na Misis" was arrested in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

The arrest warrant was reportedly served for Neri because of 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts, amounting to over P1.7 million or almost P2 million in total, but the Estafa case has no stated bail.

RELATEDCourt orders Neri Naig-Miranda's release; actress still in hospital care

NERI NAIG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alfred Vargas wins Best Actor at Japan Film Fest

Alfred Vargas wins Best Actor at Japan Film Fest

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Alfred Vargas won his 3rd Best Actor Award for the film "Pieta" at the Japan Film Fest.
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal
play

Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the actor's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris Rac...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fujii Kaze wants his Pinoy fans to &lsquo;feel special&rsquo; at his concert

Fujii Kaze wants his Pinoy fans to ‘feel special’ at his concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Kaze is the music maker behind Hana, Shinunoga E-Wa, Sayonara Baby, Matsuri, Nan-Nan and Feelin’ Go(o)d. Born and bred...
Entertainment
fbtw
Albert Martinez to semi-retire from showbiz

Albert Martinez to semi-retire from showbiz

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 19 hours ago
Albert Martinez is slowly stepping out of the limelight. “I will be semi-retired in 2025,” he disclosed. “I...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Gerphil Flores lead classical Christmas concert

Rachelle Gerodias, Byeong In Park, Gerphil Flores lead classical Christmas concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Christmas is in the air.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kuya Kim Atienza gives a rundown of trending topics in a fun way

Kuya Kim Atienza gives a rundown of trending topics in a fun way

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Kim Atienza has shown his gift of gab in various TV programs, encompassing morning, pre-lunch time, noontime and talk shows...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS member Jungkook docu-series premieres on Disney+

BTS member Jungkook docu-series premieres on Disney+

By Lyka Nicart | 19 hours ago
A documentary series on global pop star Jungkook of BTS is now streaming on Disney+.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Snow White' trailer shows expansion of Disney's iconic film

'Snow White' trailer shows expansion of Disney's iconic film

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Disney released the first full-length trailer for its live-action adaptation of "Snow White" starring Rachel Zegler and Gal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coca-Cola blends technology, tradition in massive Christmas drone show
play

Coca-Cola blends technology, tradition in massive Christmas drone show

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Beverage company Coca-Cola recently hosted the country's largest drone show to date as part of its ongoing global Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Panis s'ya sa'kin dito': Daniel Padilla on dad Rommel over action stunts in 'Incognito'

'Panis s'ya sa'kin dito': Daniel Padilla on dad Rommel over action stunts in 'Incognito'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla admitted that his role in the upcoming action series "Incognito" is new to him.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with