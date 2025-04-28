Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos â€” Palace

^

Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos — Palace

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 3:57pm
Nora Aunor's hospital bills, debts paid by Marcos — Palace
National Artist Nora Aunor
Janine Guiterrez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. personally paid the hospital bill and the debts of the late National Artist Nora Aunor.

According to Analisa Puod, senior undersecretary for operations and strategic communications of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos and his wife Liza Araneta Marcos shouldered Nora's bill and other debts and not the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

"Aside sa makukuha niya as National Artist, nagbigay ng personal na pera 'yung mag-asawa," Puod said.

"Kasi nasa private hospital si Nora Aunor, malaki 'yung bill, na 'di na kayang i-cover.

“'Di lang 'yung hospital bill 'yan. Pati ibang utang at ibang expenses daw, galing sa personal na pera ni PBBM 'yan," Puod told The STAR.

Puod, however, did not disclose how much the president and the First Lady shouldered to pay for Nora's bills and alleged debts.

Known as the “Superstar” of Philippine cinema, Aunor died of acute respiratory failure last April 16 at the age of 71.

RELATED: Matet de Leon regrets 'tuyo wars,' feuds with Nora Aunor

NORA AUNOR

PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
