Angelica Panganiban to make comeback via BINI Sheenaâ€™s acting debut in â€˜MMKâ€™

Angelica Panganiban to make comeback via BINI Sheena’s acting debut in ‘MMK’

Seasoned actress Angelica Panganiban (left) makes her TV comeback via the life story of BINI Sheena (right) in upcoming episode of 'Maalaala Mo Kaya.'

MANILA, Philippines — BINI Sheena’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode will not only serve as her acting debut but also the comeback of Angelica Panganiban.

A still from the upcoming episode was posted on iWantTFC’s Instagram page yesterday announcing the pair’s collaboration in the return of the popular drama anthology.

By the looks of the stills, Angelica appears to play a mother figure to Sheena, who plays herself.

Apart from them, the episode also features Bembol Roco, Tart Carlos, Aljon Mendoza, and Malou de Guzman.

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” returns as a limited series and streams on iWantTFC. It airs every Saturday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

