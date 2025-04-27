^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban to make comeback via BINI Sheena’s acting debut in ‘MMK’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 5:02pm
Angelica Panganiban to make comeback via BINI Sheenaâ€™s acting debut in â€˜MMKâ€™
Seasoned actress Angelica Panganiban (left) makes her TV comeback via the life story of BINI Sheena (right) in upcoming episode of 'Maalaala Mo Kaya.'
Maalaala Mo Kaya, RCD Narratives via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BINI Sheena’s “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode will not only serve as her acting debut but also the comeback of Angelica Panganiban. 

A still from the upcoming episode was posted on iWantTFC’s Instagram page yesterday announcing the pair’s collaboration in the return of the popular drama anthology. 

By the looks of the stills, Angelica appears to play a mother figure to Sheena, who plays herself. 

Apart from them, the episode also features Bembol Roco, Tart Carlos, Aljon Mendoza, and Malou de Guzman. 

“Maalaala Mo Kaya” returns as a limited series and streams on iWantTFC. It airs every Saturday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by iWantTFC (@iwanttfc)

RELATED: BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

BINI

MAALAALA MO KAYA

MMK

P-POP

PINOY POP
