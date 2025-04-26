VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for â€˜Duter10â€™ bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

Photo taken on March 14 shows Vice President Sara Duterte arriving to address people gathered outside the ICC in The Hague.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the political party of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday, the Vice President said her father told her during a call to campaign fervently for the #Duter10, backed by PDP-Laban.

She said that she talked with her brother Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte and half-sister Veronica Duterte to join the PDP sorties to cover more places in a short span of time.

Paolo, who is currently in The Hague, committed to come home soon to join the campaign, while Veronica also committed to talk on stage at some of the sorties.

The Vice President has also called on the public not to vote for candidates being endorsed by President Marcos, as she continued her jabs over his unfilled campaign promise to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

“Do not vote for his candidates. Because his candidates are telling him it’s OK to lie, it’s OK not to keep your promises to the people,” she said.

On the other hand, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the Vice President’s remarks that Marcos “plans” to amend the Constitution are not true.

“We haven’t heard anything yet from the President,” she said at a press briefing.

Meanwhile 10 labor groups expressed support for senatorial bets Jerome Adonis, Luke Espiritu, Leody de Guzman, Sonny Matula, Ernesto Arellano, Mimi Doringo, Mody Floranda and France Castro during the launch of the “Labor Vote 2025.”

The groups said they are counting on these candidates to push for a national legislated wage increase toward a family living wage, a rollback in prices of basic commodities, regular and decent employment, full recognition of the right to freedom of association and having quality public services. — Rhodina Villanueva, Helen Flores