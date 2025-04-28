^

Entertainment

SB19 surprises fans with flash mob performances

Lyka Nicart - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2025 | 12:00am
SB19 surprises fans with flash mob performances

Kings of P-pop, SB19, thrilled fans with a surprise high-energy flash mob performances in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

In true Pinoy street-style fashion, SB19 members Pablo, Ken, Josh, Stell and Justin performed their newly released song DUNGKA! alongside their pre-released single DAM, captivating fans and passersby at the BGC amphitheater on Friday night, April 25.

Both songs are featured in their latest EP, Simula at Wakas, which also includes other tracks like Time, 8TonBall, Quit, Shooting for the Stars and DAM (Extended Ver.).

The flash mob took place just a short distance from the now-iconic “DAM Tree,” a popular fan-spot that resembles the tree from SB19’s DAM music video. The tree art installation will be up until May 4, open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for their two-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on May 31 and June 1.

SB19
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan 'excited' to enter &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;&nbsp;

Donny Pangilinan 'excited' to enter ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Popular heartthrob Donny Pangilinan is set to make hearts swoon with his appearance in TV’s popular reality show...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Vice Ganda parks P17.5 million Tesla Cybertruck
play

WATCH: Vice Ganda parks P17.5 million Tesla Cybertruck

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Box-office star Vice Ganda arrived in style to an event using his P17.5 million Tesla Cybertruck. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Sager, Emilio Daez 1st pair of male evictees of &lsquo;PBB Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;

Michael Sager, Emilio Daez 1st pair of male evictees of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
Saturday night’s eviction threw many fans and viewers off guard when it was found out that Michael and Emilio, or MiLi,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, Alden Richards, Julia Barretto join race for children with cancer

Barbie Forteza, Alden Richards, Julia Barretto join race for children with cancer

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 hours ago
Alden Richards, Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto, and Barbie Forteza were among the 600 participants who joined the fun run that advocates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao unfollow each other on Instagram

Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao unfollow each other on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that celebrity couple Cristine Reyes and Marco Gumabao unfollowed each other on In...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, Jennifer Lawrence film at Cannes 2025

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, Jennifer Lawrence film at Cannes 2025

11 hours ago
Cannes film festival added a new film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as well as Kristen Stewart's debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Jodi keeps her personal life separate from her acting

Why Jodi keeps her personal life separate from her acting

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“Untold” lead star Jodi Sta. Maria said that her personal life is off limits when it comes to finding inspiration...
Entertainment
fbtw
A musical adventure awaits kids and parents at &lsquo;CoComelon&rsquo; Manila show &lsquo;CoComelon&rsquo; live

A musical adventure awaits kids and parents at ‘CoComelon’ Manila show ‘CoComelon’ live

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Pinoy kids as well as their parents are in for a fun and learning show in the “CoComelon Sing-A-Long Live Manila”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Norwegian artist Peder Elias on working with Cha Eun-woo, growing Asian fan base

Norwegian artist Peder Elias on working with Cha Eun-woo, growing Asian fan base

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Norwegian artist and songwriter Peder Elias delighted his Filipino fans with heartfelt performances of his tracks, Row...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with