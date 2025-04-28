SB19 surprises fans with flash mob performances

Kings of P-pop, SB19, thrilled fans with a surprise high-energy flash mob performances in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

In true Pinoy street-style fashion, SB19 members Pablo, Ken, Josh, Stell and Justin performed their newly released song DUNGKA! alongside their pre-released single DAM, captivating fans and passersby at the BGC amphitheater on Friday night, April 25.

Both songs are featured in their latest EP, Simula at Wakas, which also includes other tracks like Time, 8TonBall, Quit, Shooting for the Stars and DAM (Extended Ver.).

The flash mob took place just a short distance from the now-iconic “DAM Tree,” a popular fan-spot that resembles the tree from SB19’s DAM music video. The tree art installation will be up until May 4, open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for their two-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on May 31 and June 1.