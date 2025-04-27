^

Drag artist Jiggly Caliente dies at 44

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 9:19pm
Drag artist Jiggly Caliente dies at 44
Jiggly Caliente on 'Drag Race Philippines'
Jiggly Caliente via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The family of drag artist Jiggly Caliente confirmed her passing today. She was 44. 

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 a.m., surrounded by her loving family and close friends,” her family confirmed via a statement posted on Jiggly’s verified Instagram account. 

Born Bianca Castro-Arabejo on November 29, 1980, Jiggly became known for her drag performances. She joined the 2011 edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and returned as part of its all-star edition in 2021. 

The following year in 2022, she became the resident judge of “Drag Race Philippines.” 

Jiggly’s passing came two days after it was announced last Friday, April 25, that she lost “most” of her right leg due to severe infection. Her family said that she would not be able to participate in the upcoming season of “Drag Race Philippines.” 

RELATED: Jiggly Caliente exits 'Drag Race Philippines' after losing 'most' of right leg

 

