Sandwich goes â€˜Kaswalâ€™ in new all-Tagalog EP

Sandwich goes ‘Kaswal’ in new all-Tagalog EP

Sandwich has always marched to their own beat — this time, it’s a kaswal rhythm.

Drawing from a stockpile of songs created before and after the pandemic, the long-standing alt-rock band — lead vocalist Raimund Marasigan, guitarists and backing vocalists Diego Castillo and Mong Alcaraz, bassist Myrene Academia and drummer Mike Dizon — bundled these tracks into a six-song EP that reflects their “more relaxed” songwriting process for this release.

“Because it’s not a formal album,” explained frontman Raimund on the choice of title during an interview prior to the EP’s debut. “We’ve been releasing singles and we’ve just decided casually (laughs) to release them as an EP.”

The music-making was so casual and not over-thought that it was only during the official launch that they realized it was their second all-Tagalog collection of songs. They hadn’t “consciously” planned it that way.

“After this, we’re recording for a full-length album. We haven’t done a full album for the longest time… pre-pandemic pa. We were supposed to do one and then the pandemic happened. When bumalik lahat, we started releasing singles every few months and (then decided) let’s make a collection out of the songs before doing a complete album,” Raimund added.

According to Mong, Kaswal is the result of years spent accumulating songs and ideas.

“Sobrang dami naming materials because basically, naka-studio mode kami for the last five years. And lahat — parang wala kaming choice but to work from home. We each had our own version of a workstation.

“So kanya-kanya magsulat, tapos etong nagkikita na kami ulit… we’re able to edit them together. That’s why there’s an EP and then an album (soon), ang bilis because there’s so much material.”

When it came to collaborating remotely, the band recalled, “Best friend namin ang Google Drive… because we would just upload there.”

The music-making, much like the EP’s spirit, was no-frills and easygoing. “I guess, yes, more relaxed because we’re more relaxed as people these days. The kids are grown-up. Diego has a new kid,” Raimund shared.

Diego pointed out how technology has changed the pace of making music. “Di ba in the days of yore kasi walang digital pa, so magbubuo ka talaga ng album. Ngayon, pwede mo na i-release as single. So mas relaxed ka ng konti. You can say to Poly(east), what if we release it? ‘Okay, let’s release it,’” the guitarist noted.

Mong further pointed out how even recording feels different now: “Kunwari mag re-record ka sa studio parang eto na yung legs mo, kung nagkamali ka, alam mo yung — the finality of it. (Now) we don’t feel as pressured as before.”

Diego also admitted he had to learn the technical side out of necessity during the pandemic. “I guess that’s the effect of the pandemic. I’m the least person who knows about computer stuff, but you don’t have a choice. I have to learn it.”

Agreeing with fellow guitarist Mong that “necessity is the mother of invention,” he added, “So, ngayon ‘pag sinabi ni Raims, kaya mo ba gawin? Sure, akin na.”

With technology making things faster and easier, Sandwich found themselves sitting on a wealth of material. “For the record, yung next album namin ito yung pinaka maraming materials. Kasi dati yung consideration is yung length. You had to put the songs on a CD or plaka, so merong (certain) number of minutes lang allowed,” Mike said.

“Dahil digital na, sige, we can include all that we’ve recorded, kahit more than 15 yan or kahit gaano ka rami,” the drummer added.

The EP was recently launched at Apotheka Manila in Makati, featuring also the band’s friends and favorites from the younger generation of musicians — SUYEN, Ozo, Gloryen and The Diegos. The event also officially marked music label PolyEast Records’ contract renewal with one of Pinoy rock’s most enduring bands.

Here’s a closer look at Kaswal’s songs:

Nyare?: First released in April 2023, it begins with a broken guitar riff that Diego had randomly recorded on his phone. The song captures Sandwich’s signature crunchy guitar sound with a dash of funky groove. It’s about facing personal trauma without letting it spiral out of proportion — a track you could both mosh and dance to, the label said. Lyrics-wise, it was really inspired by Raimund’s experience with his beloved dog that returned after losing it overnight.

Ibang Araw Na Lang: It’s described as a reflection on not letting bad moments ruin the bigger picture of life filled with friends and happy memories. The track originated from old demos Diego shared with Mike for YouTube use. The band later turned it into a full-fledged song. “The song is about losing somebody but you still won’t admit that it’s over,” said Raimund.

Morena: It’s Sandwich’s love song for the Filipino people and the Filipina skin color given Filipinos’ obsession with skin whitening. “Not naman anti-Gluta but (the message is) support local,” Raimund said.

It blends traditional folk sounds, James Brown-style funk, tropicalia influences from Brazil’s Os Mutantes and even spaghetti Western vibes — all while paying tribute to maestros and legendary composers Abelardo, Santiago and Molina. The song underwent several revisions. “It didn’t write itself,” Mong said. “Nung unang dumating sa akin yun, it was a literal cha-cha.”

“The challenge is always how to make it sound Sandwich,” said Raimund. “The original Morena was more Kundiman…so we had to pull it back and make it sound more modern.”

Wag Ka Na Lang Kumagat: The EP then takes a darker but funkier turn with this song that features confrontational lyrics over a groovy backdrop.

“It’s a song about our triggers — traffic, mga drivers na kamote or may nabasa ka online. ‘Wag ka lang pumatol on the small, unnecessary things,” Raimund explained.

Tag-ulan na Naman: The rainy-day anthem follows a slick, ‘70s disco vibe. The song was born from a casual observation about rainy season melancholia by Mike.

“Mike noticed that this past rainy season, malungkot,” said Raimund. So, Mike suggested, “Gawin kaya natin masaya yung tag-ulan?”

Tag-araw: The track was written during a hot summer trip to Tuguegarao. “Mainit sa van. Lahat ng sinabi ni Diego ni-lista namin pero ‘di niya alam, naging kanta siya,” Raimund recalled.

The track leans into a darker, club-ish sound, channeling the sluggishness of facing a sweltering, summer day.

Meanwhile, The STAR asked the band about the ongoing debate on the possibility of artificial intelligence (AI) replacing musicians in the future.

“We are not afraid of technology,” Raimund was quick to respond.

“As with anything, the malice of usage, yun naman yun. Pero lahat yan may artistic value and artistic usage,” contributed Mong.

Mylene, likewise, weighed in, “Like nung bago yung sampling, all the bands are like complaining, ‘That’s not real music.’ That it’s just a recording of this sound and that sound…”

“But every freaking song in the Top 40 has a sample,” Mong chimed in.

“And you use it in a creative way. You don’t just place it there,” continued Mylene.

Which goes to say, they don’t feel worried or threatened by AI.

“Di naman,” confirmed Mylene. “So far, hahaha!”

“Until they attack us,” Raimund quipped.

(Check out Sandwich’s new music via their official digital platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.)