Alden Richards starts training to become pilot

Alden Richards dresses up as a pilot in a 2016 "Eat Bulaga" Lenten special episode.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards started his training to become a pilot.

In his Instagram account, Alden shared photos of him in Alpha Aviation Group located in Clark, Pampanga.

"Reaching new heights, one flight at a time," Alden captioned the post with an airplane emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on Alden's post, showing their support.

"Hope to fly with you in the near future, Capt. Faulkerson. Blue skies and tailwinds always!" a fan commented.

"I am so happy and excited for you!" another commented.

Last March, Alden shared that he received a scholarship offer from an aviation school in Clark, Pampanga.

“Right now, siguro pwede ko nang i-share na meron pong nag-ooffer since I’ve been very vocal about being a pilot so there’s been an aviation school in Clark that offered a scholarship to me to be a pilot,” he said.

“Sobrang excited din ako, tsaka ko na lang po idi-discuss kung sino ‘yung nag-offer ng scholarship once it’s final already,” he added.

