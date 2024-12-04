Court orders Neri Naig-Miranda's release; actress still in hospital care

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasay court has ordered the release of Neri Naig-Miranda, who was arrested for several charges, including Estafa.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera confirmed to several media outlets that the bureau received a court order from Pasay's Regional Trial Court Branch 112 ordering Neri's release.

This is after Neri's legal counsel filed a motion to quash the charges against her.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 112 also ordered Neri's case should be returned to the city prosecutor to conduct a preliminary investigation on the Estafa case.

News5's Gary de Leon reported that Neri is still in a hospital, where she was transferred last week for medical evaluation, and still has no doctor's clearance so she will be served the court's release there.

Neri was arrested last Novemebr 23 for alleged syndicated estafa and several violations of the Securities Regulation Code.

Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto received a warrant of arrest for similar charges, sans Estafa, in relation to Dermacare — the same company involved in Neri's charges.

Rufa has since released a statement denying any connection to fraudulent activity and promised full cooperation with authorities.

