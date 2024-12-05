Maureen Wroblewitz appears in 'FBI: Most Wanted' episode as Miss Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Model-beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz expanded her acting resume after appearing in an episode of the police procedural show "FBI: Most Wanted."

The "Asia's Next Top Model" winner shared on social media about her recent stint in the police procedural show starring Dylan McDermott.

Maureen appeared in an episode titled "Pageantry," where she played Rosa Martinez, a character who carries a Miss Philippines title for a "Miss Glamor Global" competition.

"Representing the Philippines wherever I go. I was finally able to wear the Philippines sash across my heart," Maureen said.

She also shared behind-the-scenes photos, like with a chair bearing the series title and beside fellow actress-model Shannon Murphy, who portrayed Miss Canada in the same episode.

A synposis for "Pageantry" goes: "When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer."

After winning the fifth season of "Asia's Next Top Model," Maureen went on to finish as the first runner-up behind Bea Luigi Gomez in Miss Universe 2021.

Since then, Maureen has appeared in "Take Me to Banaue," "Byaheng Broken Hearted," and an episode of "Almost Paradise."

RELATED: P-pop groups SB19, G22 delight mallgoers with Christmas cheers, songs