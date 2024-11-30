^

Kim Chiu shares BTS look of calendar girl shoot

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 9:29am
Kim Chiu as the Tanduay calendar girl for 2025
Kim Chiu as the Tanduay calendar girl for 2025
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Kim Chiu shared some behind-the-scenes look of her photoshoot to become the newest calendar girl of local beverage company Tanduay.

Kim posted on her Instagram account a video with clips of her modelling for the different layouts for Tanduay's 2025 calendar.

Her sister Kam posted on her own account photos from the shoot as well as moments in between takes.

"Becoming a Tanduay Calendar Girl is such a powerful moment for me, it's more than just being part of a calendar; it's about breaking barriers, owning my confidence, and celebrating every step of my journey," Kim wrote in her caption.

She told something similar to members of the media including Philstar.com the day she was unveiled as a calendar girl in her message for women empowerment and celebrating all kinds of personal wins.

"I'm grateful for things that are happening to me, I'm just very lucky to experience this in this lifetime. Every step of this journey is exciting and surprising,"  she added. "Celebrate life kasi parang iksi na ng buhay, hindi mo alam, nire-reserve mo 'yung big celebrations for a big event. Hindi ka aabot 'dun — 'wag naman sana! — pero siyempre sine-celebrate bawat wins mo in life."

Kim joins a roster of names who have become Tanduay calendar girls, including Kylie Versoza, Bea Alonzo, Ivana Alawi, Ellen Adarna, Jessy Mendiola, Heart Evangelista, and Kim's predecessor, Julia Barretto.

