Kim Chiu embraces confidence, life wins in calendar girl stint

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Kim Chiu continues to be a beam of positivity after being named as the latest calendar girl for local beverage company Tanduay.

She joins a roster of names that include Kylie Versoza, Bea Alonzo, Ivana Alawi, Ellen Adarna, Jessy Mendiola, Heart Evangelista, and Kim's predecessor, Julia Barretto.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com after a launch event in Pasay City, Kim credited her role as Juliana in "Linlang" opening doors to opportunities she didn't think she'd attempt, such as being a calendar girl.

Kim noted it has been 18 years since her "Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition" win, quipping about the public's image of her as the young housemate from Cebu who eventually became successful in showbiz.

"Ito na siya as a Tanduay calendar girl. I'm grateful for things that are happening to me, I'm just very lucky to experience this in this lifetime. Every step of this journey is exciting and surprising," she added.

The actress reiterated celebrating the steps in one's journey in her message for women empowerment alongside embracing confidence and celebrating all kinds of personal wins.

"Celebrate life kasi parang iksi na ng buhay, hindi mo alam, nire-reserve mo 'yung big celebrations for a big event. Hindi ka aabot 'dun — 'wag naman sana! — pero siyempre sine-celebrate bawat wins mo in life," Kim ended.

