Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin say they're best friends, not closing doors on romance

The cast and director of 'My Future You'

MANILA, Philippines — Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin admitted that their friendship can level up in the future.

During the press conference of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) film "My Future You," Seth said that there is a possibility that their friendship can develop into something more.

“Sa tingin ko naman, opo,” Seth said.

“Magiging totoo lang po, may possibility naman talaga dahil palagi kaming mag-kasama sa trabaho. Pero magiging totoo rin po ako, sa lahat ng pinagdaanan din po namin ni Francine, priority po namin is 'yung trabaho po namin. Lalo na sa panahon ngayon.

“Trabaho namin, pamilya namin, pag-aaral. And siguro, 'yung friendship na meron kami ni Francine, mas naggu-grow siya. Mas nandun na ako sa tipo na kaya ko na siyang protektahan… Kaya ko nang magsalita rin," the young actor added.

Seth said that he can protect and stand up for Francine.

“'Yun ang sinabi ko kanina, 'di ba, huwag magsalita. Pero meron din dapat panahon na mag-salita ka sa tamang tao na ipaglalaban mo," he said.

“So, ganun 'yung meron akong nararamdaman para kay Francine. Kaya ko na siyang mas ipagtanggol ngayon. Kaya ko na ngayong mas panindigan. Mas kaya ko nang tumayo. Ako na 'yung nasa harap ni Chin (Francine), sa likod lang siya. So 'yun,” he added.

Francine said it is satisfying to know that there is someone who is willing to protect her.

“Kasi po, ano, e, best friends kami. So, it’s really nice po talaga to have someone na nandiyan para protektahan ka," she said.

“At ganun din naman po ako sa kanya. 'Yun lang po, ayaw ko lang pong pahabain, kasi, sa amin na lang 'yon," she added.

Written and directed by Crisanto Aquino, "My Future You" is produced and distributed by Regal Entertainment.

It co-stars Almira Muhlach, Christian Vasquez, Peewee O'Hara, Bodjie Pascua, Mosang, and Izzy Canillo.

Karen (Francine) and Lex (Seth) meet each other in an online dating app but they live in two different timelines set 15 years apart.

RELATED: 'That’s our Chin!': Francine Diaz graduates from senior high school