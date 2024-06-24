'That’s our Chin!': Francine Diaz graduates from senior high school

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz has graduated from senior high school in Southville International School Affiliated with Foreign Universities.

Star Magic posted a photo of Francine on Instagram, congratulating the actress for reaching another milestone.

"That’s our Chin!! Cheers on your academic milestone, #FrancineDiaz!" Star Magic wrote.

"Your Star Magic family will always be here to support your endeavors," it added.

In a fan meet last year, Francine revealed that she originally wanted to become a medical practitioner.

“Una talaga, gusto kong maging Med (Medicine) student. Gusto ko po kasi talagang maging doktor,” she said.

“Kasi siyempre ang hirap po nu’n kasi nga, given sa work ko, ang hirap naman nu’ng palagi akong absent at hindi ko alam kung paano ‘yung gagawin.

“Hindi naman pwedeng ulitin ko ‘yung pagkakatahi (sa pasyente). Nakakatakot naman,” she added.

Francine said that if not Medicine, she is planning to take up Business Management.

“Pangalawang naisip ko is Business Management. Since nasa mundo naman na tayo ng showbiz, ‘yun na ‘yung pinaka-malapit,” she said.

