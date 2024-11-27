'Living Legend' grandson Robbie Jaworski once dreamed of playing in NBA

Robbie Jaworski during his contract signing with Star Magic on November 22, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — New Kapamilya talent Robbie Jawokrsi, son of Dodot Jaworski and the grandson of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) legend Sonny “Big J” Jaworski, revealed that he dreamed of following his dad and granddad’s footstep of becoming a professional basketball player.

During his launch as the new artist of Star Magic last week, Robbie said that he wanted to be an NBA player and the president of the Philippines growing up.

“Yung unang pangarap ko, maging NBA player para sa Los Angeles Lakers, yung pangalawang pangarap ko ay maging president ng Pilipinas,” Robbie said.

Robbie said he wanted to pursue his dream because of a Los Angeles Lakers legend.

“Kobe Brant, rest in peace,” he said.

He said that Barangay Ginebra star guard LA Tenorio and his lolo Sonny are his local idols.

“May favorite player of all time, siyempre yung lolo ko. Bukod sa lolo ko is si Kuya LA Tenorio. Idol ko yon,” he said.

Lakers superstar LeBron James made NBA history as the first player to play with his son, Bronny James, in a game. Meanwhile, Robbie’s grandfather and father, Sonny and Dodot, first made that same history in Philippine basketball in the 90s.

For now, Robbie said that he will just enjoy every steps of his journey in his showbiz career.

“Right now, wala naman specific destination kung saan ako aabot or ano po ang ambisyon ko sa pagpasok sa showbiz in terms of what I want to reach but it's more of an approach that I'm more focus on. I'm just focus on enjoying the journey, doing my best, connecting with who I can, learning from who I can,” he said.

