Neri Naig-Miranda allegedly arrested â€” Ogie Diaz

Neri Naig-Miranda allegedly arrested — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and entrepreneur Neri Naig, wife of Parokya Ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, was allegedly arrested by the police in Pasay City last November 23.

According to showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, Neri allegedly violated the Section 8 of Republic Act No. 8799, also known as the “Registration of Brokers, Dealers, Salesmen, and Associated Persons.”

"May nagpasa lang ng impormasyon na ito sa amin na last November 23 ay inaresto ng Pasay City Police sa kasong paglabag sa section 28 of the RA 8799 o ang tinatawag na the securities and regulations code ng Securities and Exchange Commission ang aktres at tinaguriang 'Wais na Misis' na si Neri Naig Miranda," Ogie said.

"'Di pa malinaw kung anong eksakto ang dahilan at kung sino ang mga nagrereklamo. Kung totoo man ito ay mas magandang mapakinggan din ang panig ni Neri. Sana ay mapakinggan natin ang bersyon ni Neri at ng mga nagreklamo sa kanya," he added.

Meanwhile, Neri's husband, Chito, posted yesterday photos of their son Miggy's birthday celebration.

Neri was seen celebrating with her son in the photos. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

