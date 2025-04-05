^

Bumina-ang stops foe in rousing ONE Championship return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 2:37pm
Carlo Bumina-ang (left) celebrates after getting the TKO win over Mauro Mastromarini at ONE Fight Night 30 in Thailand.
(ONE FC)

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial artist Carlo Bumina-ang had a dominant return to the ONE Fighting Championship ring, winning via technical knockout over Mauro Mastromarini in their bantamweight bout at the ONE Fight Night 30 in Thailand.

“The Bull” raged on with a finish at the 2:45 mark of the first round.

Bumina-ang took control of his opponent early on, forcing his Argentine foe to hit the canvas after a sweep.

With him on top, the Filipino dealt damage.

The two fighters eventually stood up, but a few moments later, Mastromarini hit the canvas with a booming left hook.

With his foe on the corner, Bumina-ang unleashed a slew of heavy left hands as referee Herb Dean put a stop to the contest.

This is Buminaa-ang’s second straight win and also his second consecutive via TKO. Back in February this year, he defeated Song Min Jong also via TKO in the first round. 

The fighter's ONE record rose to 7-1.

In the main event, Roman Kryklia successfully defended his ONE Muay Thai heavyweight world title against Lyndon Knowles.

Regian Eersel also won the ONE Kickboxing lightweight world title against Alexis Nicolas via majority decision.

Nico Carillo, Asa Ten Pow, Sanzhar Zakirov, George Jarvis, Paul Elliott, Fabricio Andrey, Elmehdi El Jamari and Macarena Aragon likewise triumphed in their respective matches.

