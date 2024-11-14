Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' Season 2 cast â€” reports

^

Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' Season 2 cast — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 3:46pm
Lady Gaga joins 'Wednesday' Season 2 cast — reports
Composite images of Lady Gaga and Jenna Ortega
Lady Gaga via Instagram, Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-actress Lady Gaga is reportedly joining the cast of Netflix's hit show "Wednesday" for its upcoming second season.

Entertainment outlets learned that Gaga will have an undisclosed role in the series currently shooting in Ireland, but it will likely be in a cameo capacity.

The casting will come as an amusement for both Little Monsters and fans of the show based on "The Addams Family" following the viral clip of the titular character played by Jenna Ortega that emerged during the show's release.

In the series, Ortega made her own choreography for a dance scene set to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck," however, Internet users circulated a clip of the dance scene using a sped-up version of Gaga's "Bloody Mary" from her 2011 album "Born This Way."

Even Gaga appeared amused by the trend, even posting her own video dancing Wednesday's choreography to a sped-up "Bloody Mary."

Such was the trend's popularity that "Bloody" entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, over a decade since its release.

@ladygaga BLOODY WEDNESDAY #fyp ? original sound - heyy

Ortega received a Golden Globe nomination performance for her performance and during the ceremony's red carpet last expressed her interest in having Gaga on the show in the next season.

"I'm sure Netflix would love that," she said at the time. "If Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

This would mark Gaga's return to television after appearing in two seasons of "American Horror Story," though she has appeared in films like "A Star Is Born," "House of Gucci," and most recently, "Joker: Folie a Deux."

Gaga recently released "Disease," the lead single of her upcoming seventh album in February.

"Wednesday" also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, and Emma Myers, with second season newcomers including Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, and Haley Joel Osment.

RELATED: Zendaya, Tom Holland in cast for Christopher Nolan's next movie

