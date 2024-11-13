^

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special hitting Netflix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 10:35am
Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special hitting Netflix
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer Sabrina Carpenter will have a Christmas special on Netflix where she will perform tracks from her holiday extended play "Fruitcake."

The record released last year was Carpenter's second extended play in nearly a decade, which came ahead of her breakout album "Short n' Sweet," but was the artist's first holiday-themed release.

It included a holiday remix of her viral single "Nonsense" — which inspired the special's title — and a cover of "White Christmas," which also interpolates "Jingle Bells."

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" will see the singer performing the two songs and the other four songs on "Fruitcake" as well as other iconic chart-topping holiday covers.

The special will also feature show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.

"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" will premiere on Netflix on December 7 (Philippine time).

