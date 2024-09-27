^

Rumored couple Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras to star in 'Miss Legends'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 3:51pm
Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras
Rustan's / Released; Kobe Paras via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras will star in the video series “Miss Legends” starting September 28. 

“Miss Legends” is a short drama series with an unconventional story of a girl named "Lucia," portrayed by Kyline, who saves a drowning man named Paen (Kobe Paras), a renowned esports star. 

"I am happy and honored to be chosen and part of this collaboration. I know that the MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) community is very big, and every year the team behind MLBB was making an effort to give back through a campaign that the whole community will look forward to,” Kyline said.  

“I'm excited for this and I really hope that they will get to enjoy it as much as we did," she added.

Unaware that they are each other’s partners in the MLBB game, Sherilyn (Crizelda Alvarez) takes the role of Luna in-game and creates a web of lies to ruin Lucia and Paen's budding relationship.

As unexpected revelations and secrets come to light, will Paen and Lucia find love, or will the lies get in their way?

The "Miss Legends" drama series will premiere on MLBB's official Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. 

The series is a celebration of the eighth anniversary of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines. 

With the campaign "Mag-Celebr8 Tayo," the global hit mobile game also launches activities, such as the MLBB Celebr8 Caravan, and in-game rewards and updates for its Filipino fans.

