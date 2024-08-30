Kyline Alcantara refuses to answer real score with Kobe Paras

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kyline Alcantara refused to answer what is the real score between her and basketball player Kobe Paras.

In a "24 Oras" report, Kyline said what people see is what they get.

“I feel like it’s my right to not answer or to answer questions… to deny nor confirm anything,” Kyline said.

“I don’t need to explain myself din naman po to other people. Whatever they see is that’s what they’re gonna get,” she added.

Kyline said that she wanted the real score between her and Kobe to be private.

“As long as alam ng pamilya ko at 'yung mga close kong mga kaibigan, my loved ones, what’s really happening behind cameras," she said.

“I feel like I don’t owe the public any explanation naman po,” she added.

Recently, a video of the rumored couple has been viral on different social media sites.

In a TikTok video, Kobe was seen singing Rivermaya's "Hinahanap-hanap Kita" while Kyline is sitting on his lap.

It is not clear, however, where and when the viral video was taken.

The rumored couple was seen happy with each other's company as Kobe was seen kissing Kyline's shoulder.

