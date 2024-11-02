^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano sizzles in teaser for Thai star Bright's new MV

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 12:28pm
Liza Soberano sizzles in teaser for Thai star Bright's new MV
Liza Soberano and Bright Vachirawit in the teaser photos for Bright's 'Long Showers' music video, set for release on November 8, 2024.
Bright Vachirawit via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino actress Liza Soberano and Thai star Bright Vachirawit ooze with chemistry in the teaser photos for the latter's upcoming music video. 

Bright shared behind-the-scenes photos taken during the shoot for his "Long Showers" music video. 

The Thai actor posted four photos on his Instagram where he is seen climbing over a graffi-covered train on tracks and while inside a studio posing with artificial drizzle falling over him.  

The other two photos show Bright with Liza. One photo shows Bright leaning over the hood of a car, while Liza is standing opposite him looking at his bent posture. 

Their oozing chemistry is seen in the second photo in the carousel where both Liza and Bright are sporting wet looks. Bright holds Liza's face with him leaning his face towards her in the act of kissing. Liza wears a spaghetti strap while Bright is shirtless, with his bicep in full view. 

"Long Showers" is Bright's newest single is in collaboration with 88Rising. Its official music video will be released on November 8. 

Bright is known to Filipino fans as one-half of the popular tandem BrightWin with Win Metawin, the stars of the boys' love (BL) series "2gether." They were also cast as Thailand's F4 for its own adaptation of the popular teen romance series "Meteor Garden," which has seen adaptations in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Japan from the popular manga "Boys Over Flowers." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BRIGHT (@bbrightvc)

RELATED: Liza Soberano no longer with Careless, James Reid's label confirms

vuukle comment

LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Where&rsquo;s Pia?&rsquo;: &lsquo;Heart Evangelista&rsquo; wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Where’s Pia?’: ‘Heart Evangelista’ wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Model and beauty queen Francine Garcia received a special award at Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz&rsquo;s biggest Halloween party

Beyond the glitz of PHL showbiz’s biggest Halloween party

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
If no one is going to do it, rest assured A-list celebrity and event expert Mond Gutierrez will be the trailblazer who would...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl
play

'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The announcement of Julie Anne San Jose as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl comes several months after she wrapped...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dylan Menor hopes to carve a place in showbiz

Dylan Menor hopes to carve a place in showbiz

By Carlo Orosa | 13 hours ago
Dylan Menor, born Dylan Nabil Cosgayon Menor, is a 22-year-old Filipino singer and actor who is making his mark in the world...
Entertainment
fbtw
A musical, pulpy crime thriller, &lsquo;Emilia P&eacute;rez&rsquo; swings for the fences

A musical, pulpy crime thriller, ‘Emilia Pérez’ swings for the fences

13 hours ago
There is so much going on in “Emilia Pérez,” the audacious musical/melodrama/crime-thriller from filmmaker...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli &ndash; I Will Never Leave You' mix

Erik Santos to release 'Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You' mix

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Singer Erik Santos is set to release his “Pagbigyang Muli – I Will Never Leave You” mix that will be part...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janno Gibbs remembers late dad Ronaldo Valdez

Janno Gibbs remembers late dad Ronaldo Valdez

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Talking about his late dad Ronaldo Valdez through interviews has helped Janno Gibbs to somehow cope with the loss of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto&rsquo;s Viu series &lsquo;Secret Ingredient&rsquo; wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2024

Julia Barretto’s Viu series ‘Secret Ingredient’ wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2024

13 hours ago
The Viu Original “Secret Ingredient,” a production bringing together characters from the Philippines, Indonesia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

Sarah Lahbati wins Best Costume at Tim Yap's Halloween party; ex Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial attend Raymond's Opulence ball

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Rumored couple and fellow actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were among the many celebrities who dressed up for...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s okay to be Kokey&rsquo;: Tim Yap wears original movie costume for Halloween ball

‘It’s okay to be Kokey’: Tim Yap wears original movie costume for Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
In a sea of content creators, actors, models and beauty queens dressed in their Halloween best at last Wednesday’s “Shake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with