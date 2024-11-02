Liza Soberano sizzles in teaser for Thai star Bright's new MV

Liza Soberano and Bright Vachirawit in the teaser photos for Bright's 'Long Showers' music video, set for release on November 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino actress Liza Soberano and Thai star Bright Vachirawit ooze with chemistry in the teaser photos for the latter's upcoming music video.

Bright shared behind-the-scenes photos taken during the shoot for his "Long Showers" music video.

The Thai actor posted four photos on his Instagram where he is seen climbing over a graffi-covered train on tracks and while inside a studio posing with artificial drizzle falling over him.

The other two photos show Bright with Liza. One photo shows Bright leaning over the hood of a car, while Liza is standing opposite him looking at his bent posture.

Their oozing chemistry is seen in the second photo in the carousel where both Liza and Bright are sporting wet looks. Bright holds Liza's face with him leaning his face towards her in the act of kissing. Liza wears a spaghetti strap while Bright is shirtless, with his bicep in full view.

"Long Showers" is Bright's newest single is in collaboration with 88Rising. Its official music video will be released on November 8.

Bright is known to Filipino fans as one-half of the popular tandem BrightWin with Win Metawin, the stars of the boys' love (BL) series "2gether." They were also cast as Thailand's F4 for its own adaptation of the popular teen romance series "Meteor Garden," which has seen adaptations in South Korea, Taiwan, China and Japan from the popular manga "Boys Over Flowers."

