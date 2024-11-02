Dylan Menor hopes to carve a place in showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Dylan Menor, born Dylan Nabil Cosgayon Menor, is a 22-year-old Filipino singer and actor who is making his mark in the world of Philippine entertainment. A graduate of San Beda Alabang, Dylan is represented by Stages Productions Specialists Inc. and co-managed by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, who are keen to nurture his versatile talents.

Dylan’s journey into the limelight has been anything but ordinary, with experiences ranging from social media stardom to working with Hollywood directors, which have given him both credibility and a solid fanbase. With each new project, Dylan’s reputation as a rising star only grows stronger.

His latest role is in GMA’s youth drama series “Maka,” where he plays a young man adjusting to life in the province after moving from Manila. His character is no ordinary protagonist — he’s layered with a tough exterior, a past of being bullied and complex family struggles with an abusive father. He earned the role through a competitive audition process, during which he impressed the casting team with his dual talents in acting and singing. Based on feedback, Dylan’s portrayal has resonated with viewers, bringing empathy and intrigue to a character who, on the surface, might seem harsh or withdrawn.

Zephanie and Dylan are the new loveteam for the ‘MAKA’ series.

But Dylan’s big break didn’t happen overnight. Before landing his role in “Maka,” he already had a memorable acting experience in the Amazon Prime series “Almost Paradise” Season 2. Working alongside Hollywood actor Christian Kane, Dylan gained valuable insights into the industry while working under the direction of Dean Devlin, the Hollywood filmmaker best known for “Independence Day.” Filmed in Cebu, “Almost Paradise” was a high-profile project that introduced Dylan to international production standards and gave him the confidence to pursue further roles in the industry.

Dylan and Floyd Tena in Amazon Prime’s ‘Almost Paradise’ Hollywood series.

In addition to his work in television, Dylan is also featured in the much-anticipated Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry The Kingdom, starring Piolo Pascual and Vic Sotto. Produced by APT Entertainment, MQuest Ventures and MZet Television Productions, this film allows the young actor to share the screen with some of the industry’s most respected actors.

Outside of acting, Dylan has a strong presence on platforms like TikTok, where he initially gained popularity through his performances and personality. He also appeared in commercials for well-known brands, including Honda, Jollibee and San Miguel.

He has also appeared in other television shows like “Wish Ko Lang,” “Pepito Manaloto,” “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” “It’s Showtime” and “All Out Sundays.” His experiences on these shows have helped become a well-rounded performer with an exciting potential for growth in the industry.

Beyond acting, Dylan is a passionate musician, host and athlete. Singing and songwriting come naturally to him, and he often accompanies himself on the guitar, blending his love for music with his knack for performance. His talents have led him to open for seasoned performers like The CompanY, as well as host and perform for corporate shows.

When he’s not honing his creative skills, he’s hitting the gym or staying active with his favorite sports — basketball, badminton, golf, and frisbee. Standing at a lean and athletic 5’9”, Dylan’s dedication to fitness and sports helps him stay prepared for physically demanding roles and brings out his dynamic energy on screen.

Fans have also embraced his love team pairing with pop singer Zephanie. This added an extra dimension to his onscreen persona.

As for his future, Dylan has a clear vision. He dreams of lead roles in romance, comedy, and action films, where he can challenge himself and showcase a wider range of emotions. He’s inspired by industry icons like Alden Richards and Dingdong Dantes. He hopes to someday work with these actors, whose ability to balance their careers with personal growth and longevity is something Dylan aspires to emulate.

Dylan’s ambitions extend beyond acting and performing as he hopes to become a businessman one day. This multifaceted dream reflects his proactive approach to life and career, embodying the belief that his potential isn’t limited to just one field. With a team like Stages and Sparkle Talent Agency supporting his journey, Dylan is well on his way to achieving his dreams.