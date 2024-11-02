Julia Barretto’s Viu series ‘Secret Ingredient’ wins at Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Viu Original “Secret Ingredient,” a production bringing together characters from the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea, has received a Silver Dolphin trophy for Branded Content Videos and Black Dolphin trophy for Best Cast/On-Camera Talent at the recently concluded Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2024. It was a first for Viu to be selected from over 800 entries across 46 countries worldwide.

The series has also emerged as the National Winner of the Philippines for Best Branded Programme and Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction) at this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards, the award-giving organization that celebrates creative excellence from 17 participating nations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

A collaboration between Viu and Unilever Nutrition Southeast Asia and Indonesia, the drama weaves classic culinary brands such as Knorr, Lady’s Choice, Bango and Royco into the narrative without overshadowing the plot. Iconic Indonesian beverages Sari Wangi and Buavita got their own spotlight as well in the story. It allows viewers to identify with the characters as well as the dishes on an emotional and cultural level.

Derek Wong, vice president, Viu Original, said in a statement: “At Viu, we are committed to being relevant to Viu-ers through our Originals. ‘Secret Ingredient’ is an innovative concept based upon insights on how viewers consume our content. By connecting products with consumers in an authentic manner, the content creates meaningful engagement for brands to make an emotional impact.”

“Secret Ingredient” is now streaming exclusively on the pan-regional over-the-top OTT platform Viu. Binge-watch this award-winning series for free in the Philippines by downloading the Viu app on the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting www.viu.com.