Backstreet Boys, Zedd, Paris Hilton, more pay tribute to Liam Payne

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes are pouring in for British singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died just 31 years old after plunging from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.

Emergency personnel rushed to the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires' Palermo neighborhood after an emergency call was made at 5:04 p.m. local time.

They arrived seven minutes later and "verified the death of this man, who we later learnt was a singer" because of "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall" and "no possibility of resuscitation."

Fellow singer Charlie Puth was among the first of Payne's peers to pay tribute to the artist, noting he was one of the first major artists Puth worked with.

Related: 'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing

"Liam was always so kind to me. I cannot believe he is gone," said Puth, who co-wrote Payne's 2017 single "Bedroom Floor."

Zedd, another collaborator of Payne's on the latter's song "Get Low," said on X (formerly Twitter) that the news was "absolutely heartbreaking."

"Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated," Zedd said in a separate post. "It doesn't have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."

Artist-entrepreneur Paris Hilton also posted on X that she was upset by her friend's passing and offered condolences to his family and loved ones.

Life is short and fragile…

You never know what people are going through.

We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way.

We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful. — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign shared in an Instagram story he had just talked to Payne two days prior to his death, "Ima miss u frfr sucio."

Max George of The Wanted, another British-Irish group that emerged during One Direction's popularity, said Payne's passing was "absolutely devastating news."

"Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him," said George.

George said Payne was supportive when another The Wanted member, Tom Parker, fell ill and passed away. Payne performed at the Royal Albert Hall with other members of the group.

The Backstreet Boys offered their condolences to Payne's family, friends, and Directioners on X, "Words cannot express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat."

Organizations and companies like MTV, Spotify, the BRIT Awards, and iHeartRadio also offered condolences.

Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat.



Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world.



Rest in peace brother. — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) October 17, 2024

One Direction's former tour hairdresser Lou Teasdale sent out comforting words for fans, while the band's guitarist and music director, Dan Richards, said Payne's death "all feels so surreal."

One Direction emerged in 2010 when then-teenagers Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik appeared on British television contest "The X Factor."

The band went on become one of the highest-grossing live acts in the world, releasing four albums until Malik's departure in 2015.

A year later after one more album, the group said it was on an indefinite hiatus, but stressed that it was not splitting up.

Payne announced he was working on a solo album that same year, following in the footsteps of other band members.

In 2017, he welcomed a son with his then-partner Cheryl Cole, a British singer and television personality.

Last year, he said he was working on a second solo album, and released a single last March.

Payne attended a concert by former band mate Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2, according to Billboard magazine. — with reports from Jan Milo Severo and Agence France-Presse

RELATED: One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel