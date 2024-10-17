'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth mourned the passing of his friend Liam Payne.

In his Instagram story, Charlie said that Liam was one of the first major artists he worked with.

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone,” he wrote.

In another story, Charlie posted a video showing Liam giving him a shirt.

"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace," Charlie wrote.

He also posted a video of Liam in an interview where Liam described Charlie as a friend.

"I really like Charlie. He's proper. He is really a serious musician. I'm like a superfan at the moment," Liam said.

The former One Direction member died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel," a police statement said.

The singer suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," the head of the city's SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation."

