^

Music

'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 9:50am
'Can't believe he's gone': Charlie Puth mourns Liam Payne's passing
Charlie Puth and Liam Payne
Charlie Puth via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth mourned the passing of his friend Liam Payne. 

In his Instagram story, Charlie said that Liam was one of the first major artists he worked with. 

“I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone,” he wrote. 

In another story, Charlie posted a video showing Liam giving him a shirt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace," Charlie wrote. 

He also posted a video of Liam in an interview where Liam described Charlie as a friend. 

"I really like Charlie. He's proper. He is really a serious musician. I'm like a superfan at the moment," Liam said. 

The former One Direction member died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires in Argentina. 

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel," a police statement said.

The singer suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," the head of the city's SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation."

RELATEDOne Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

vuukle comment

CHARLIE PUTH

LIAM PAYNE

ONE DIRECTION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Coldplay releases 'Jupiter' with Filipino fans' chants from Manila concert
5 days ago

Coldplay releases 'Jupiter' with Filipino fans' chants from Manila concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
One of the songs on British pop-rock band Coldplay's latest album "Moon Music" features the participation of Filipino au...
Music
fbtw
Filipinos stream more local content: Spotify eyes bigger market for OPM
6 days ago

Filipinos stream more local content: Spotify eyes bigger market for OPM

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Music streaming platform Spotify is eyeing an even larger increase in the growth of Filipino artists following a stellar year-on-year...
Music
fbtw
'A lesson learned': Julie Anne San Jose sorry for viral altar show
6 days ago

'A lesson learned': Julie Anne San Jose sorry for viral altar show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose said she is genuinely apologetic and ensured that her viral church performance will not...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben, Moira, Zack Tabudlo get milestone rings for 200 million streams
6 days ago

Ben&Ben, Moira, Zack Tabudlo get milestone rings for 200 million streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Twelve Filipino artists were given special commemorative rings by Spotify Philippines for having songs that surpassed 200...
Music
fbtw
BINI among Best Asia Act nominees at 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards
7 days ago

BINI among Best Asia Act nominees at 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI has been nominated for the Best Asia Act at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).&nbs...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with