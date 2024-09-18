^

Entertainment

James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 9:55am
James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music
James Reid and Liza Soberano at the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA
Sthanlee Mirador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed that it was Liza Soberano herself who decided to leave the talent agency.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, James said that Liza parted ways with the management due to different "career paths."

"Decision niya. In all contracts and agreements I have with my artists, there’s a termination for convenience. You can leave as long as I agree, and nag-agree naman ako,” James said.

James said that Careless Music focuses on careers in the Philippines, while Liza wants a Hollywood career. 

"We have different, I guess, career paths. She’s more focused on her US career and going Hollywood, all of that. And mas focused kami sa Pilipinas,” he said.

"We’re really focused here in the Philippines… Well, I did help her a lot with the initial meetings with her co-management in the US, even with that first film. I introduced the director, but everything after that was really her,” he added. 

