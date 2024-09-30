^

Maymay Entrata drops 'Amakabogera' English version at Paris Fashion Week

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 3:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata made her debut at Paris Fashion Week. 

In her Instagram account, Maymay shared clips of her slaying the runway for designer Leo Almodal and Vietnamese designer Phan Huy.  

"This is my 1st look by @phanhuy.official @stevendoanstyle. And my first runway in Paris Fashion Week, I will for sure treasure this talaga, Thank you so much for having me po," Maymay wrote. 

Star Magic also posted a video of Maymay as she sings the English version of her hit song "Amakabogera."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Make way for #Maymay ‘cause she is oozing with golden charisma on the Paris Fashion Week ramp, strutting to her hit song 'Amakabogera' while clad in Leo Almodal!" Star Magic wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Your Star Magic family couldn’t be any more proud of you, Maymay," it added. 

Maymay made her international catwalk debut in Dubai for Filipino designer Furne One in 2018.

