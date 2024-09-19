^

Maymay Entrata releasing 'Amakabogera' English version

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 8:20am
Maymay Entrata releasing 'Amakabogera' English version
Maymay Entrata
Tarsier Records / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Maymay Entrata is set to release an English version of her hit track "Amakabogera" from her third album "MPOWERED."

The song, originally released in 2021, became one of the "Pinoy Big Brother" winner's most successful songs and was subsequently performed or covered by other artists.

In her social media accounts, Maymay confirmed she would be releasing new music for the first time since "MPOWERED," but first to drop will be an English version of "Amakabogera" later this month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

"The original version is a song that's so important to me as it talks about self-love, self confidence, embracing our own beauty and flaws, and we wanted the message to reach an even wider audience with this version," said Maymay.

The song is already available for pre-saving, as Maymay shared a link on her social media posts.

"May you help us to spread this beautiful empowered song sa buong mundo," she added.

The original song has nearly 9.5 million streams on Spotify, while its music video has 25 million views on YouTube.

RELATED: Maymay Entrata renews faith as Christian after personal struggle

