Amy Nobleza graduates magna cum laude, credits Vice Ganda for helping finish college

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 1:59pm
Amy Nobleza graduated from college five years after Vice Ganda pledged to help finish the young actress' studies
ABS-CBN Entertainment, Amy Nobleza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star Amy Nobleza graduated from Lyceum of the Philippines University - Manila with a Business Administration degree (majoring in Marketing Management) as magna cum laude.

Amy posted on Instagram a series of pictures from her graduation with family and friends, highlighted by her official graduation photos.

"I did it! Thank you, Lord! Everything became possible because of the support and trust of the people around me," Amy wrote in the caption of one post, thanking her family, friends, and fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Nobleza (@amynobleza)

"And [thanks] especially to the person who helped me finish and achieve this, meme Vice Gana. I'll forever be grateful to you," she ended the post. "This is just the beginning. Cheers to the future! She believed she could, so she did."

Back in 2019, Amy appeared on the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" segment of "It's Showtime" where prior to the judges' critiques, Vice offered to pay for Amy's studies if she did not have enough money for college.

A consistent honor student in elementary and high school, Amy shared at the time that she wanted to pursue something business-related but had no idea yet which university to apply for.

"Pag 'di mo kaya, ako magpapa-aral sa 'yo," Vice said, which elicited an emotional reaction from Amy, even quipping she might be the next Senate President. "Mag-usap tayo, tutulungan kita to make sure matutuloy [ang pag-aaral mo]."

The exchange ended with a tearful Amy embracing Vice, who asked Amy to finish her studies since the host-comedian wasn't able to graduate, opting instead to focus on showbiz.

Amy had acting parts in shows like "Mutya," "Kokey," and "Past, Present, Perfect?" as well as episodes of "Wansapanatym" and "Maalala Mo Kaya." — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

