BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 5:54pm
BINI members Jhoanna, Stacey next 'Pinoy Big Brother' houseguests
BINI members Stacey Sevilleja and Jhoanna Robles
MANILA, Philippines — Two members of the Nation's Girl Group BINI have been revealed as the newest houseguests of the ongoing "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

After days of teasing, social media pages for BINI and "Pinoy Big Brother" unveiled that group leader Jhoanna Robles and member Stacey Sevilleja would be entering the iconic Bahay ni Kuya.

Jhoanna and Stacey join Ivani Alawi, Paulo Avelino, Michelle Dee, Sanya Lopez, and Ji Soo as celebrity houseguests for this historic season of "Pinoy Big Brother," a collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA as housemates are made up of each networks' talents.

Current hosts Mavy Legaspi, Gabbi Garcia, and Kim Chiu (herself a previous winner) also entered as houseguests.

Ashley Ortega, AC Bonifacio, Kira Balinger, and Charlie Fleming have been evicted from "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition."

The BINI members' participation in "Pinoy Big Brother" comes two weeks before the group is due to headline both days of the Aurora Music Festival, a first for any artist in the event taking place at the grounds of Pampanga's Clark Global City, before fully embarking on its "BINIverse" world tour.

The tour will start in Dubai, then move to London, and end May in New York. BINI will perform in 10 more US cities throughout June and end the tour on June 21 in Vancouver, Canada.

