^

Entertainment

Catriona Gray wins libel case after 4 years

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 2:16pm
Catriona Gray wins libel case after 4 years
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (second from left) with her legal team led by Josabeth 'Joji' Alonso (third from left) as seen on the Instagram post of Alonso on September 20, 2024. Gray won the libel cases she filed in 2020 against showbiz editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera (not in photo).
Joji Alonso via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Catriona Gray won the libel case she filed against a showbiz editor and writer in 2020. 

Her legal counsel, Josabeth "Joji" Alonso, broke the news on Friday after Gray won the libel case against Bulgar entertainment editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera. 

"Finally, after four years, the libel and cyber libel cases filed by Miss Universe 2018 @catriona_gray have been resolved," Alonso wrote on Instagram on Friday. 

The lawyer said the writer and editor were "found guilty beyond reasonable doubt" and were sentenced to imprisonment.

"Thank you Cat (Gray's nickname) for the trust you have reposed on us. The journey was not an easy tread but it is all worth it... This is not just a judicial win but a moral victory!" the legal counsel ended her Instagram post. 

Gray filed a formal complaint in July 21, 2020 for the fake or photoshopped photos of her that circulated on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Josabeth Alonso (@attyjoji)

RELATED: Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces

vuukle comment

CATRIONA GRAY

CYBER LIBEL CASE

LIBEL COMPLAINT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meet Toph: Netflix taps Miya Cech for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Meet Toph: Netflix taps Miya Cech for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Teen actress Miya Cech will portray fan-favorite blind earthbender Toph Beifong in the upcoming seasons of Netflix's live-action...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus &mdash; source
Exclusive

Angel Locsin not pregnant; why on showbiz hiatus — source

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana gave an update on the life of Angel Locsin, which is in showbiz hiatus for years now.
Entertainment
fbtw
Franki Russell &lsquo;remains optimistic&rsquo; after Miss Universe New Zealand dethronement

Franki Russell ‘remains optimistic’ after Miss Universe New Zealand dethronement

By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
Franki Russell finally broke her silence on why she was dethroned as Miss Universe New Zealand during our conversation on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Meet your new generation of Saturday barkada

Meet your new generation of Saturday barkada

By Angel Javier Cruz | 16 hours ago
Back in the ‘90s and early 2000s, everybody knew of the popular youth-oriented programs, “T.G.I.S.” and...
Entertainment
fbtw
How nostalgic interviews with forgotten stars led to Julius Babao&rsquo;s &lsquo;Unplugged&rsquo; success

How nostalgic interviews with forgotten stars led to Julius Babao’s ‘Unplugged’ success

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Beyond his broadcast journalist persona with an unparalleled career run, Julius Babao has also made a name for himself as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Favorite female acts to ignite Philippines music scene these &lsquo;Ber&rsquo; months

Favorite female acts to ignite Philippines music scene these ‘Ber’ months

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
From Olivia Rodrigo to 2NE1’s reunion concert, the remaining “Ber” months will feature a notable lineup...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez gets 4 chair turns in 'The Voice'

Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez gets 4 chair turns in 'The Voice'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez performed Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down," and within seconds, Snoop Dogg, Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has reportedly been discharged from his duty in the South Korean military. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets concerts for 40th season

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra sets concerts for 40th season

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra is prepared to perform its 40th concert season under the direction of principal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with