Catriona Gray wins libel case after 4 years

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (second from left) with her legal team led by Josabeth 'Joji' Alonso (third from left) as seen on the Instagram post of Alonso on September 20, 2024. Gray won the libel cases she filed in 2020 against showbiz editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera (not in photo).

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Catriona Gray won the libel case she filed against a showbiz editor and writer in 2020.

Her legal counsel, Josabeth "Joji" Alonso, broke the news on Friday after Gray won the libel case against Bulgar entertainment editor Janice Navida and writer Melba Llanera.

"Finally, after four years, the libel and cyber libel cases filed by Miss Universe 2018 @catriona_gray have been resolved," Alonso wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The lawyer said the writer and editor were "found guilty beyond reasonable doubt" and were sentenced to imprisonment.

"Thank you Cat (Gray's nickname) for the trust you have reposed on us. The journey was not an easy tread but it is all worth it... This is not just a judicial win but a moral victory!" the legal counsel ended her Instagram post.

Gray filed a formal complaint in July 21, 2020 for the fake or photoshopped photos of her that circulated on social media.

RELATED: Catriona: Women in pageantry are multi-hyphenates, not just pretty faces