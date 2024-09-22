'He should be heralded first': Lea Salonga says Dolphy deserves to be National Artist

MANILA, Philippines — Theater star Lea Salonga emphatically said no when she was asked about her being named as a National Artist.

Salonga, who recently had her own Madame Tussauds wax figure in Singapore, would instead like to champion Dolphy as one of the country's National Artists.

"No, no, no. No, there are folks who are far more deserving and whose National Artist Awards are long overdue," she said during the ambush interview with the press including Philstar.com after the award ceremony of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining 2024 held Friday in Samsung Theater in Circuit Makati.

Salonga was feted for her body of work and accomplishments in theater. The Broadway star is a Tony- and Laurence Olivier awardee, as well as a nominee of the Grammy Awards. Beyond theater, Salonga was named a Disney legend in 2011 for work in some of Disney's well-loved titles, including "Mulan" and "Aladdin."

"I would love to see somebody like Dolphy, for example, it is because we have to judge him as an artist for his body of work," the Broadway legend said.

"And he has contributed so much, even the movies where he's crossdressing, it lends so much tolerance and so much acceptance for the LGBT community," she added.

The late Dolphy started his career as early as the Bodabil (vaudeville) days during the Japanese occupation in the country in the 1940s. He also dabbled into radio and transitioned to making films and TV shows.

Dolphy was known as the "King of Comedy," starring in the movie "Facifica Falayfay" and TV shows and their spin-offs of the same name, "Home Along Da Riles" and "John en Marsha."

Comedy was Dolphy's strength, but he was also a serious actor that tackled relevant and social issues in films like "Markova: Comfort Gay," which was among the entries to the 2000 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012 at the age of 83.

"Even if that was not his intention at the time, that was an effect, an after effect that I don't think he could have foreseen, but that's just an example of why I think he should be heralded first," Lea said.

"So, hopefully I'll be given the opportunity to champion him," she concluded.

