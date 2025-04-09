^

Nation

BARMM condemns Misamis Oriental governor's claim vs Muslim leadership capability

Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 9:31am
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The STAR / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government has strongly condemned remarks made by Misamis Oriental Governor Peter Unabia, who recently implied that Muslim politicians with Bangsamoro ties would pose a problem if elected.

The statement followed backlash against Unabia on social media, where people from various faiths criticized his comments as "insensitive" and "uncalled for."

This came after Unabia's campaign rally showed photos of ambushes and attacks that took place in BARMM, noting that their province might suffer the same fate if a politician with BARMM-ties would be elected.

In response, BARMM Cabinet Secretary and Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun emphasized the need for deeper understanding and open dialogue between communities.

“The statement made by Misamis Oriental Gov. Peter ‘Sr. Pedro’ Unabia is uncalled for and reflects the need to engage in deeper mutual understanding and cultural sensitivity,” Pendatun said, as posted on BARMM's official website.

Pendatun also expressed hope that Unabia would learn from the controversy and become an active partner in promoting peace in Mindanao.

Unabia has since apologized, stating that he did not intend to offend the Maranao people and attributing the backlash to political opponents.

In an earlier interview, Pendatun pointed out that although the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has ended its armed struggle with the government, the path to lasting peace remains challenging due to ongoing clan wars within some Muslim communities.

Pendatun noted that while BARMM feels its needs are being addressed under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., particularly through Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo Jr., there are still pressing issues to resolve — specifically in the areas of security and election-related violence.

He emphasized that much work remains to be done in ending clan wars, which he hopes can be minimized through cooperation among the BARMM government, the Philippine National Police, and the national government.

The BARMM Transition Authority is set to oversee two elections in 2025 — the national midterm elections and the region’s first-ever parliamentary elections.

