Dominic Roque stops posting random photos of Kathryn Bernardo due to 'delulu' fans

Actors Dominic Roque and Kathryn Bernardo as seen on the Instagram post of Dominic.

MANILA, Philippines — Dominic Roque replied to a fan's comment on how the actor has refrained from posting photos of his good friend, actress Kathryn Bernardo, on Instagram.

Dominic posted some photos taken in July on Instagram last Friday. The photos showed him and his close friends, including Kathryn, celebrating his birthday in July.

One of the Instagram users commented: "Gone are the days when Dom could freely and randomly post ng solo pictures ni Kath sa feed nya without these crazy people thinking any other things about it."

Dominic shared his thoughts from one of the random comments on his post.

"Kasi iniisipan nila ng kung ano-ano... Mga delulu. Mga toxic sa soc med (social media)," Dominic wrote.

Kathryn and Dominic are known to be close showbiz friends.

They are currently both single after breaking up with their former flames, Daniel Padilla and Bea Alonzo.

Some of the rumors have paired Kathryn and Dominic as more than close friends.

