^

Headlines

Marcos: Solution to war is not more war

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos: Solution to war is not more war
President Marcos acknowledging the courage and and sacrifices of Filipino veterans of World War II.
NOEL PABALATE

MANILA, Philippines — The “solution to war is not more war,” and peace can only be achieved if collectively recognized by conflicting parties, President Marcos said as the nation commemorated the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan yesterday.

“Valor is not solely about strength and resolve in the face of adversity, but also about small acts of compassion, generosity and kindness that create meaningful ripples of positive change in our communities,” he said.

In his speech delivered at the Mount Samat Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, the President said he hopes nations learned from the painful lessons of World War II to attain and maintain peace.

“The lessons that we learned are – that the solution to war is not more war, and that the solution to war is only peace. An honorable peace that is arrived at by the different parties involved and having a hand and a voice in achieving that peace,” Marcos said.

“Peace cannot be attained by one person, by one country alone. And that we have to bring together all the parties that are involved. These are the lessons that we hope to have learned,” the President said.

Marcos, however, lamented many nations have yet to learn the lessons from the Second World War.

“We are a little bit disappointed to see that the world – parts of the world, and many countries in the world – have yet to learn that lesson. And we hope that that peace will be brought to us soon,” he said.

In a separate statement, Marcos called on Filipinos to follow the example of World War II heroes by advancing causes that improve Filipinos’ lives.

He said through acts of genuine service and self-sacrifice to the nation, Filipinos can prove they are the rightful heirs of their ancestors’ heroic legacy.

Marcos also ordered all concerned government agencies to speed up the processing of benefits for members of uniformed services killed in action as he noted complaints that the process was taking too long and is too complicated.

“I think that if we are to honor our fallen comrades, we must keep our promise to them and we always say that no matter what happens, we will take care of their families, we will not abandon them,” Marcos said.

For his part, Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Araw ng Kagitingan is not only about looking back but also about honoring the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that continues to define the Filipino people.

“Eighty-three years ago in Bataan, thousands of Filipinos stood their ground. They were tired. They were hungry. They were outnumbered. But they kept on fighting – not because they knew they’d win, but because they couldn’t give up their dignity as Filipinos,” he said.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said celebrating Araw ng Kagitingan also calls upon each Filipino to rise to the challenge of nation building and to contribute to the continued progress, peace and security of the country.

“In these uncertain times, may we draw strength from their (veterans’) legacy and stand united in purpose and resolve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said that Araw ng Kagitingan should serve as a reminder to Filipinos to resist foreign military intervention as Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino referred to “the incessant meddling of the United States in the Philippines’ internal affairs.”

Bayan, along with other progressive groups, attempted to stage a rally yesterday in front of the US embassy to protest the Visiting Forces Agreement and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement as well as the Balikatan military exercises with American troops.

However, they were blocked by the Manila Police District and instead held their program in front of the Museo Pambata. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Michael Punongbayan, Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio Ong

MARCOS JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte&rsquo;s defense in ICC case

International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

Badoy, Celiz, Sasot, Lopez ordered detained as House cites contempt

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Tri-Committee issued contempt and detention orders for four social media personalities: Lorraine Badoy, Jeffrey...
Headlines
fbtw
Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

Under oath, vlogger accuses Roque of spreading fake 'polvoron' video

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A political vlogger testified under oath at a House hearing that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was involved...
Headlines
fbtw
French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

French lawyer joins Duterte defense team

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
A French lawyer with experience in defending suspects on trial before the International Criminal Court has joined the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
15 areas face danger level heat index

15 areas face danger level heat index

By ChristineÂ Boton | 1 hour ago
Fifteen areas across the Philippines are expected to experience dangerously high heat index levels ranging from 42 to 44 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Bets warned: No tarpaulins in graduation rites

Bets warned: No tarpaulins in graduation rites

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Candidates in the May midterm polls should not install their campaign materials in schools during graduation ceremonies,...
Headlines
fbtw

Food fair, digital marketplace launched to boost local industries

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on investors to explore business opportunities in the Philippines as he led the launch of a nationwide e-commerce platform and a food fair promoting Filipino cuisine.
Headlines
fbtw
Vlogger twits House, won&rsquo;t attend probe

Vlogger twits House, won’t attend probe

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
With his whereabouts unknown after being cited in contempt and ordered arrested by the House of Representatives, vlogger Allan...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with