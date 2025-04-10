Marcos: Solution to war is not more war

MANILA, Philippines — The “solution to war is not more war,” and peace can only be achieved if collectively recognized by conflicting parties, President Marcos said as the nation commemorated the 83rd Araw ng Kagitingan yesterday.

“Valor is not solely about strength and resolve in the face of adversity, but also about small acts of compassion, generosity and kindness that create meaningful ripples of positive change in our communities,” he said.

In his speech delivered at the Mount Samat Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, the President said he hopes nations learned from the painful lessons of World War II to attain and maintain peace.

“The lessons that we learned are – that the solution to war is not more war, and that the solution to war is only peace. An honorable peace that is arrived at by the different parties involved and having a hand and a voice in achieving that peace,” Marcos said.

“Peace cannot be attained by one person, by one country alone. And that we have to bring together all the parties that are involved. These are the lessons that we hope to have learned,” the President said.

Marcos, however, lamented many nations have yet to learn the lessons from the Second World War.

“We are a little bit disappointed to see that the world – parts of the world, and many countries in the world – have yet to learn that lesson. And we hope that that peace will be brought to us soon,” he said.

In a separate statement, Marcos called on Filipinos to follow the example of World War II heroes by advancing causes that improve Filipinos’ lives.

He said through acts of genuine service and self-sacrifice to the nation, Filipinos can prove they are the rightful heirs of their ancestors’ heroic legacy.

Marcos also ordered all concerned government agencies to speed up the processing of benefits for members of uniformed services killed in action as he noted complaints that the process was taking too long and is too complicated.

“I think that if we are to honor our fallen comrades, we must keep our promise to them and we always say that no matter what happens, we will take care of their families, we will not abandon them,” Marcos said.

For his part, Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Araw ng Kagitingan is not only about looking back but also about honoring the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that continues to define the Filipino people.

“Eighty-three years ago in Bataan, thousands of Filipinos stood their ground. They were tired. They were hungry. They were outnumbered. But they kept on fighting – not because they knew they’d win, but because they couldn’t give up their dignity as Filipinos,” he said.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. said celebrating Araw ng Kagitingan also calls upon each Filipino to rise to the challenge of nation building and to contribute to the continued progress, peace and security of the country.

“In these uncertain times, may we draw strength from their (veterans’) legacy and stand united in purpose and resolve,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said that Araw ng Kagitingan should serve as a reminder to Filipinos to resist foreign military intervention as Bayan secretary general Raymond Palatino referred to “the incessant meddling of the United States in the Philippines’ internal affairs.”

Bayan, along with other progressive groups, attempted to stage a rally yesterday in front of the US embassy to protest the Visiting Forces Agreement and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement as well as the Balikatan military exercises with American troops.

However, they were blocked by the Manila Police District and instead held their program in front of the Museo Pambata. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Michael Punongbayan, Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio Ong