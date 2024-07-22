^

'Fwesh': Kathryn Bernardo greets Dominic Roque on his birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 5:47pm
'Fwesh': Kathryn Bernardo greets Dominic Roque on his birthday
Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo and Dominic Roque
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kathryn Bernardo greeted Dominic Roque as he celebrated his birthday last weekend.

In her Instagram Story, Kathryn posted photos of her and Dominic. 

"Birthday Boi," she captioned the post. 

"Fwesh ni bday boy. Fact: I just found out last month that he has a dimple. Hahaha," Kathryn wrote in another post. 

Dominic recently denied that he is courting Kathryn. 

Social media users began believing that Dominic is courting Kathryn when they were always seen together in public. 

They recently worked out together and went to an aesthetic clinic. 

A Facebook page then published, "Dominic Roque, nanliligaw nga ba kay Kathryn Bernardo?" 

Dominic quickly dispelled the rumors by commenting on the post. 

"Kapatid ko po 'yan. Bros," Dominic wrote with white heart emoji.

