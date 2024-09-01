Next Attraction: Movies, series showing this September 2024

Composite image of Jungkook, Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

MANILA, Philippines — September is here so you know what means... Merry Christmas!

While we wait for the holiday tunes and decorations to be in full swing, Filipinos can look forward to brand new movies and shows arriving on the first "Ber" month.

Here is a list of movies and series premiering this month in local theaters and several streaming platforms.

Cinemas

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Sept. 4)

Directed by Tim Burton

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Catherine O'Hara

Synopisis: Thirty-six (36) years after the first film, the Deetz family returns to Winter River where Lydia's daughter Astrid accidentally unleashes someone from her past, Betelgeuse.

"40" (Sept. 4)

Directed by Dado C. Lumibao

Starring Cindy Miranda, Kiko Estrada, Phoebe Walker, Yayo Aguila, Ruby Ruiz, Diego Loyzaga, and Ronnie Lazaro

Synopisis: A content creator is bashed online but a computer shop owner steps in to show her life is still worth living.

"Speak No Evil" (Sept. 11)

Directed by James Watkins

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Scoot McNairy

Synopisis: A remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, a dream holiday in a beautiful country house becomes a psychological nightmare.

"Hellboy: The Crooked Man" (Sept. 11)

Directed by Brian Taylor

Starring Jack Kesy, Martin Bassindale, Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, and Hannah Margetson

Synopisis: The fourth live-action film and second reboot of "Hellboy" sees the stranded titular character in a small community haunted by witches led by a local devil from his past.

"Usher: Rendezvous in Paris" (Sept. 12)

Directed by Anthony Mandler

Starring Usher

Synopisis: The concert film of Usher's eight-concert performance in the French capital last year during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale.

"Transformers One" (Sept. 18)

Directed by Josh Cooley

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm, Isaac C. Singleton Jr., and Laurence Fishburne

Synopisis: An animated origin story about two Cybertronian workers named Orion Pax and D-16 as they go from brothers-in-arms to the archenemies known as Optimus Prime and Megatron.

"Jungkook: I Am Still" (Sept. 18)

Directed by Junsoo Park

Starring Jungkook

Synopisis: A focus on BTS member Jungkook's eight-month journey after the July 2023 debut of his hit song "Seven," featuring exclusive, never-before-seen footage, and interviews alongside electrifying concert performances.

"Megalopolis" (Sept. 25)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman

Synopisis: Francis Ford Coppola's grand epic follows an architect with the power to control time attempt to rebuild a decaying metropolis as a sustainable utopia.

"Maple Leaf Dreams" (Sept. 25)

Directed by Benedict Mique

Starring Kira Balinger, LA Santos, Joey Marquez, Ricky Davao, Snooky Serna, and Tirso Cruz III

Synopisis: A couple try their luck in Canada in the hopes of giving their respective families a better life.

Netflix

"The Perfect Couple" (Sept. 5)

Created by Jenna Lemia

Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, and Michael Beach

Synopsis: An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, a novelist disapproves her son's upcoming marriage but focus shifts when a body is found on the beach and secrets are revealed.

"Apollo 13: Survival" (Sept. 5)

Directed by Peter Middleton

Starring Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert

Synopsis: Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

"Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2" (Sept. 12)

Created by Darren Star

Starring Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount

Synopsis: The second half of the fourth season of the show following an American social media strategist in the French capital and on holiday in Rome.

"Officer Black Belt" (Sept. 13)

Directed by Jason Kim

Starring Kim Woo-bin and Kim Sung-kyun

Synopsis: A talented martial artist who can't walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.

"Uglies" (Sept. 13)

Directed by McG

Starring Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox

Synopsis: Based on Scott Westerfield's novel of the same name, one individual rebels against a dystopian society's enforced conformity where "uglies" become "Pretty" through extreme cosmetic surgery.

"His Three Daughters" (Sept. 20)

Directed by Azazel Jacobs

Starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Jovan Adepo, and Jay O. Sanders

Synopsis: Three estranged sisters come back together to care for their ailing father.

"Will & Harper" (Sept. 27)

Directed by Josh Greenbaum

Starring Will Ferrell and Harper Steele

Synopsis: A documentary film following real-life friends Will Ferrell and Harper Steele on a 17-day road trip across the United States.

Disney+

"Seoul Busters" (Sept. 11)

Directed by Ahn Jong-yeon and Shin Joong-hoon

Starring Kim Dong-wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Se-wan, and Lee Seung-woo

Synopsis: The subpar members of the Songwon Homicide Division rank are suddenly led by a stellar new captain.

"Agatha All Along" (Sept. 18)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza

Synopsis: Agatha Harkness breaks out of the spell she's been stuck in for three years since the events of "WandaVision," but to reclaim her powers she forms a new coven to face the trials of the legendary Witches' Road.

RELATED: LIST: Philippine concerts in 2024