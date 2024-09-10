^

Ex-sexy star Rita Magdalena helps take down Fil-Am scammer in USA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 9:58am
Ex-sexy star Rita Magdalena helps take down Fil-Am scammer in USA
Rita Magdalena
MANILA, Philippines — Former sexy star Rita Magdalena was one of the reasons why big-time Filipino-American scammer Maria Dickerson, also known as Dulce Pino, was caught recently in the United States.

According to a report by veteran showbiz columnist Gorgy Rula of Pilipino Star Ngayon, Dickerson was a beauty queen in the US with a title of Miss Elite US Woman of Achievement. 

She offered people to invest in her Creative Legal Fundings (CLF). Rita was reportedly one of the investors. She reportedly invested $80,000 (over P4.5 million).

“Ang pangalan, Creative Legal Fundings. Funding company na nagpa-fund ng mga… alam mo ‘yung mga accident lawyer dito? Na ‘pag maaksidente ka, pupunta ka ng accident lawyer, kasi sila ang magse-settle dun sa insurance or whatever. Tapos ‘yung palabas niya, siya ang nagpa-fund dun sa mga accident lawyer," Rita told Gorgy. 

“So kami paniwalang-paniwala, kasi meron pa kaming kontrata, meron pa ‘yung sa mga licences. Akala namin legit talaga kasi lahat may stamp. Tapos meron pang binigay sa amin na 1099 from IRS - 1099, ‘yung parang ‘pag self-employed ka, pero kumikita ka ng pera. Kailangan mo pa ring i-declare ‘yung pera mo. Kasi kung hindi, hahabulin ka ng IRS ‘pag malaman,” she added. 

Rita said that she's the one who stood up and revealed the scam because other victims were afraid of Dickerson. 

“Wala talagang nagsasalita. ‘Yung scam niya nag-start pala nu'ng 2020 pa lang kaya nabubuwisit ako. Kasi kung merong nagsalita nu'ng dati pa lang, e 'di sana wala nang iba pang mabiktima. Kasi lahat takot,” she said.

“Ako ‘yung nag-ingay, ako ‘yung lumapit sa Philippine Consulate ng San Diego. Puro Filipino ‘yung ano… naku! Napakalaki pala talaga nang naano niya, almost 10M dollars,” she added. 

Dickerson was caught last September 2 and all victims filed Fraud, Negligence, Misrepresentation and SEC Violation cases against her. 

“Hindi ko alam na ganu'n kalaki. So, nu'ng tinawagan kami na, ‘Hey she got arrested. You have to read the SEC, kung ano ‘yung mga charges niya.' Naku, makukulong pala siya 50 years. Diyos ko! Gusto ko lang makuha ‘yung pera ko, paano na ‘yun?” Rita said. 

RITA MAGDALENA
